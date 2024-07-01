Jones won’t fight until 309 in November

ipowerslapmywife
Kind of obvious that’s what the waiting on, they want jones at MSG like it fuckin matters where he fights
But he did the unthinkable and broke the record of 2 defences... 6 years ago. So now he's up there with Jones, Anderson, GSP, DJStipe who got folded like a lawn chair getting a title shot, what a joke
Well, that was the plan last year.
You have an interim champ... That would be... SonethingAt this point, shouldn't Pereira be better than Stipe and more popular for Jones with legacy?
At this point this fight is such a fucking joke and lmfao if either of them get hurt in the lead up to the new date