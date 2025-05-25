Jones vs Miocic was only announced on September 14, 2024. A LOT OF PATIENCE WILL BE NEEDED.

The official confirmation of the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight for UFC 309 was made by Dana White and announced during the UFC 306 broadcast.
You can grab your chairs, folks, and have a cup of patience, because the wait will still be long........
 
DAMMIT, Dana said it was already done. Be patient and hold your horses.

<puhlease>
 
Latest posts

