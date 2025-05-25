Jones vs Miocic was only announced on September 14, 2024. A LOT OF PATIENCE WILL BE NEEDED.

AMAZINGUFC
The official confirmation of the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight for UFC 309 was made by Dana White and announced during the UFC 306 broadcast.
Sources that confirm this information include:
Dana White confirms Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic will headline UFC 309 at MSG | BJPenn.com
Dana White has confirmed that Jon Jones will defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 on November 16.
