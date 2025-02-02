  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Jones vs DC street fight

Egészségére!

p02WRZC.gif



Who wins & why?

Jones easily. DC will wander into an alley and Jones on crack will look homeless, but probably have excited delirium and unleash the most horrific crackhead ass whoopin’ we’ve ever witnessed.
 
I think DC stands a much better chance then you guys think. Mainly because the scenario where they have a "Street Fight" would involve Jon being drunk as fuck. Jon relies heavily on game planning to have the confidence going into a fight that one needs. When that comes from a bottle instead you make bad choices.

Also DC is smart enough to walk away if possible. Far too much to risk in a street fight. You can win and still lose. DC grabs an ankle and dumps Jon on his head but jon cracks his skull on the concrete and dies. Does DC win or did he lose going to jail for a long time?
 
Jones 90/10 via eye-poking and being on cocaine <JonesLaugh> <DCrying><JonesDXSuckIt>
 
Jones is a borderline sociopath. You don't wanna fight that dude in a no rules contest.
 
could go either way, prolly whoever landed the first big shot (probably jones with his reach).

that was one hell of an entertaining rivalry to watch though. about as real as the hate could get, no promoting fights there at all.
 
