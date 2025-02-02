Jones vs DC street fight

I think DC stands a much better chance then you guys think. Mainly because the scenario where they have a "Street Fight" would involve Jon being drunk as fuck. Jon relies heavily on game planning to have the confidence going into a fight that one needs. When that comes from a bottle instead you make bad choices.



Also DC is smart enough to walk away if possible. Far too much to risk in a street fight. You can win and still lose. DC grabs an ankle and dumps Jon on his head but jon cracks his skull on the concrete and dies. Does DC win or did he lose going to jail for a long time?