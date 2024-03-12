Jones Vs Daniel Cormier Is the Modern Day Fedor Vs Crocop

AstralPanda

AstralPanda

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 18, 2023
Messages
1,296
Reaction score
1,722
I feel DC was Jones one true rival

Nobody ever truly pushed into Jon's soul that he needed to pull out his full potential.

One day people will realize just how good both of these guys are.

I'm a big fedor fan, but I truly believe DC could beat anyone at 205 or heavyweight, that has ever fought In the sport.

Emotions are too high, recency bias is too high, people wont fully grasp this until many years later.

Hopefully you can all look back on this thread as a sign post when that happens

 
DC's genuine, raw fear of Jones is so palpable the initial announcements. Bro made me nervous just watching him.

You've never seen that from him against anyone else.

Jones was an anomaly.

But also a testament to the warrior of DC.
 
Both fighters had sus TE Ratios in their first fight...

Jones got pulled from the rematch at UFC 200 for testing positive for steroid masking agents...

Jones then tested positive for steroids when they finally fought again.


This is a stain on MMA if anything... because DC could have been the best LHW ever but he lost to a cheater.

Sure, Jones' HeadKick win against DC was overturned... but we all saw it. We all remember it...

DC crying didn't help things.
 
In hindsight, DC never should have left HW. Cain only fought three more times. But you cannot read the future.
 
Fedor and Mirko would have had their hands full with Jones and DC. There's two sides to that coin. DC and Jones would have their hands full with with Fedor and Cop.

If Jones and DC had their hands full with guys like Gustaffson then it's not unreasonable to assume they would have similar problems with Mirko who in my opinion was better and deadlier than Gus.

I don't see Jones beating Fedor and Mirko in the stand up. He lacks power in his hands and the Jones who had his hands full with Reyes would most likely run into similar problems with Mirko and Fedor who in my opinion were better than Reyes by a wide margin.

Cormier is different because he has knockout power in his hands and fantastic wrestling. Mirko would struggle with him for sure but there would be opportunities for Mirko to hurt him. DC was visibility hurt by body kicks for Mir and 41 year old Anderson. Prime Mirko kicks would explode his liver.

DC is a great grappler but he couldn't do much on the ground to 41 year old Anderson Silva and Anderson Silva not only survived but he also controlled DC at times and got back to his feet to hurt DC. It's hard to imagine 27 year old Fedor who was better than 41 year old Silva couldn't at least present similar problems.

All these fights would be spectacular to see.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
News Daniel Cormier: Anthony Smith 'let pride get in the way,' should have taken DQ win vs. Jon Jones
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
egk
egk

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,760
Messages
55,234,077
Members
174,695
Latest member
RobBrownMMA

Share this page

Back
Top