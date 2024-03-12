Jones Vs Daniel Cormier Is the Modern Day Fedor Vs Crocop

AstralPanda
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2023
- Messages
- 1,296
- Reaction score
- 1,722
I feel DC was Jones one true rival
Nobody ever truly pushed into Jon's soul that he needed to pull out his full potential.
One day people will realize just how good both of these guys are.
I'm a big fedor fan, but I truly believe DC could beat anyone at 205 or heavyweight, that has ever fought In the sport.
Emotions are too high, recency bias is too high, people wont fully grasp this until many years later.
Hopefully you can all look back on this thread as a sign post when that happens
Nobody ever truly pushed into Jon's soul that he needed to pull out his full potential.
One day people will realize just how good both of these guys are.
I'm a big fedor fan, but I truly believe DC could beat anyone at 205 or heavyweight, that has ever fought In the sport.
Emotions are too high, recency bias is too high, people wont fully grasp this until many years later.
Hopefully you can all look back on this thread as a sign post when that happens