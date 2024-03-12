Jones Vs Daniel Cormier Is the Modern Day Fedor Vs Crocop

Fedor and Mirko would have had their hands full with Jones and DC. There's two sides to that coin. DC and Jones would have their hands full with with Fedor and Cop.



If Jones and DC had their hands full with guys like Gustaffson then it's not unreasonable to assume they would have similar problems with Mirko who in my opinion was better and deadlier than Gus.



I don't see Jones beating Fedor and Mirko in the stand up. He lacks power in his hands and the Jones who had his hands full with Reyes would most likely run into similar problems with Mirko and Fedor who in my opinion were better than Reyes by a wide margin.



Cormier is different because he has knockout power in his hands and fantastic wrestling. Mirko would struggle with him for sure but there would be opportunities for Mirko to hurt him. DC was visibility hurt by body kicks for Mir and 41 year old Anderson. Prime Mirko kicks would explode his liver.



DC is a great grappler but he couldn't do much on the ground to 41 year old Anderson Silva and Anderson Silva not only survived but he also controlled DC at times and got back to his feet to hurt DC. It's hard to imagine 27 year old Fedor who was better than 41 year old Silva couldn't at least present similar problems.



All these fights would be spectacular to see.