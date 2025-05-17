Jones vs Aspinall WILL happen at MSG in November.

Jon is trolling everyone just like he did with DC, Chael, and many others. If you think Jones is afraid of Aspinall, then I don’t know what to tell you. Personally, I would have been much more afraid to fight Rampage at 23 years old.



But that’s beside the point...



Right now, Jones is making Aspinall wait on purpose. He asked for six months, and Dana agreed. So now, Jones is out here in Thailand with Nate and some of their camps, and they’re having a great time.



Guys, I know this particular topic is causing a lot of back and forth online, and I know I’ll get bashed for saying this, but please understand—I’m not defending Jon.



This is the way that Jones is pretty much telling Aspinall: You dont hold the cards, your opinion dont mean sh*t. etc...



I just see through the lines. I see a pattern. There is NO WAY he will retire with an open mind knowing people accused him of dodging, regardless of whether he wins or loses.



I know I’m in the minority, but I can’t be the only one seeing this from a mile away. Jones is 100% trolling Aspinall and the fanbase. There is just no way Jones retire out of the blue like that. If you think that you honestly probably havent followed his carreer.