Jones vs Aspinall WILL happen at MSG in November.

lerobshow

lerobshow

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 14, 2023
Messages
440
Reaction score
693
Jon is trolling everyone just like he did with DC, Chael, and many others. If you think Jones is afraid of Aspinall, then I don’t know what to tell you. Personally, I would have been much more afraid to fight Rampage at 23 years old.

But that’s beside the point...

Right now, Jones is making Aspinall wait on purpose. He asked for six months, and Dana agreed. So now, Jones is out here in Thailand with Nate and some of their camps, and they’re having a great time.

Guys, I know this particular topic is causing a lot of back and forth online, and I know I’ll get bashed for saying this, but please understand—I’m not defending Jon.

This is the way that Jones is pretty much telling Aspinall: You dont hold the cards, your opinion dont mean sh*t. etc...

I just see through the lines. I see a pattern. There is NO WAY he will retire with an open mind knowing people accused him of dodging, regardless of whether he wins or loses.

I know I’m in the minority, but I can’t be the only one seeing this from a mile away. Jones is 100% trolling Aspinall and the fanbase. There is just no way Jones retire out of the blue like that. If you think that you honestly probably havent followed his carreer.
 
I said this back in March that if we don't get for IFW late June, it's gonna be MSG in November. And I was leaving far more to MSG. It's gonna be announced June/July.
 
I could see why Jones would want to end his career at MSG.

(But announce it already, shit. Resuscitate the UFC.)
 
It's probably been signed for months, Jon and Tom are just building the suspense and playing everyone
 
A WHOLE YEAR FROM HIS LAST FIGHT?

In which he took ZERO damage?

As long as Jones faces Aspinall..

I’ll wait until the end of time. Because Jones will get KTFO within 2 minutes.

But, we all KNOW he will NEVER fight Aspinall.
 
I firmly believe the UFC is using this fight as a bargaining chip to secure their next broadcasting deal. It’s the only PPV main event that could break a million without Conor, who will probably never fight again.
 
lerobshow said:
Jon is trolling everyone just like he did with DC, Chael, and many others. If you think Jones is afraid of Aspinall, then I don’t know what to tell you. Personally, I would have been much more afraid to fight Rampage at 23 years old.

But that’s beside the point...

Right now, Jones is making Aspinall wait on purpose. He asked for six months, and Dana agreed. So now, Jones is out here in Thailand with Nate and some of their camps, and they’re having a great time.

Guys, I know this particular topic is causing a lot of back and forth online, and I know I’ll get bashed for saying this, but please understand—I’m not defending Jon.

This is the way that Jones is pretty much telling Aspinall: You dont hold the cards, your opinion dont mean sh*t. etc...

I just see through the lines. I see a pattern. There is NO WAY he will retire with an open mind knowing people accused him of dodging, regardless of whether he wins or loses.

I know I’m in the minority, but I can’t be the only one seeing this from a mile away. Jones is 100% trolling Aspinall and the fanbase. There is just no way Jones retire out of the blue like that. If you think that you honestly probably havent followed his carreer.
Click to expand...
And why should this POS have the right to troll his rightful opponent and the fanbase? Because he believes himself as the GOAT? That doesn´t give him the right to hold the belt AND literaly stopping Tom´s career from progressing. Because he has the time of his life, what a shit story. There is enough time to live his life after concluding his career. And: he was given a title shot out of nowhere. With 23 years of age. And holds now another belt hostage for no reason. I hope this POS is gone soon.
 
lerobshow said:
Jon is trolling everyone just like he did with DC, Chael, and many others. If you think Jones is afraid of Aspinall, then I don’t know what to tell you. Personally, I would have been much more afraid to fight Rampage at 23 years old.

But that’s beside the point...

Right now, Jones is making Aspinall wait on purpose. He asked for six months, and Dana agreed. So now, Jones is out here in Thailand with Nate and some of their camps, and they’re having a great time.

Guys, I know this particular topic is causing a lot of back and forth online, and I know I’ll get bashed for saying this, but please understand—I’m not defending Jon.

This is the way that Jones is pretty much telling Aspinall: You dont hold the cards, your opinion dont mean sh*t. etc...

I just see through the lines. I see a pattern. There is NO WAY he will retire with an open mind knowing people accused him of dodging, regardless of whether he wins or loses.

I know I’m in the minority, but I can’t be the only one seeing this from a mile away. Jones is 100% trolling Aspinall and the fanbase. There is just no way Jones retire out of the blue like that. If you think that you honestly probably havent followed his carreer.
Click to expand...

You're not saying anything profound. This is a forum. You'll have plenty of people saying Jones won't fight him. Plenty saying that he will.

So in short, no, you aren't the "only one" with this theory. All of this has been said a bunch of times.
 
Year #13 of Jon Jones fans explaining that him not competing against top HW competition is actually because <insert unsubstantiated psychobabble bullshit here>

Year #13 of the fight not happening but Jon fans saying "trust me bro it is coming"

I trust ya bro, surely year #13 is the charm
 
Jon needs that turinabol cycle to flush out before he gets in the octagon. Have some patience guys. Geez.
 
I hope some of you are right. Hoping it’s strategy.

Would be a banger for MSG.
 
We will soon test this theory.

I am of the opinion that Aspinall should have fought and defended again, but if he chose to wait, that is the final date.


We will see.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Do you think before this month ends will know what's going to happen with Jones and Aspinall?
2
Replies
25
Views
603
JKS
JKS
I
Prediction: Jones exposes Aspinall into a new Weidman
9 10 11
Replies
209
Views
8K
Vehap1
V
octagonation
Jon Jones is gonna reality check alot of people who assume Aspinall will be a threat
14 15 16
Replies
300
Views
11K
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
lerobshow
Aspinall being a huge favorite vs Jones is absolutely insane to me
7 8 9
Replies
161
Views
5K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
Captain Herb
News Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall. Calling all Shookologists and Sher-psychologists
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
3K
b00tysweat
b00tysweat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,899
Messages
57,309,764
Members
175,634
Latest member
DiceColdDiva

Share this page

Back
Top