Jones VS Aspinall [POLL]

Now that we can make polls,
I would like to see what Sherdog has to say about this match up.
According to Sherdog, the odds are:
Jones (-140)
Aspinall (+120)
Jones is a very slight favorite.
My money would be on Aspinall though, especially with Jones coming back from Pec surgery
What say you, Sherdog?
