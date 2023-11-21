Jones VS Aspinall [POLL]

Who wins a fight for the Undisputed UFC HW Championship?

  • Jon Jones

    Votes: 87 44.4%

  • Tom Aspinall

    Votes: 109 55.6%
  • Total voters
    196
Cooliox

Cooliox

Now that we can make polls,

I would like to see what Sherdog has to say about this match up.

According to Sherdog, the odds are:

Jones (-140)
Aspinall (+120)

Jones is a very slight favorite.

My money would be on Aspinall though, especially with Jones coming back from Pec surgery

What say you, Sherdog?
 
I agree with the odds with Jones being slight favorite.

Need to see more training footage from Aspinall on how he's gonna deal with Jones's most dangerous weapon

giphy-gif.283864
 
We know that Tom is young, talented and hungry....
but we don't know where Jones is standing at HW - I mean at LHW his few last fights were hard. He debuted at HW and his opponent was fighter who crumbled under pressure. This version of Gane would lose to any HW that night so Jon to me is still enigma.
It wasn't that Jon was so good that night - it was all about Gane being so bad that night IMO.
Is Jones past his prime? Or maybe this is twilight of his prime? For sure fighting Stipe wouldn't answer this question - he must face Aspinall to show what he got.
 
Aspinall has 100% EPD (eye poke defense).
 
Man, one of these days Jones' luck (and Youth) is going to run out. Not sure if it's this injury that is going to do it though.
 
Wild how that happens. Everyone is better than Jones and then ope, never mind.
 
I think Aspinal is a worse fight for Jones than Sergei personally, whilst you could say Tom's grappling hasnt really been tested under pressue I think its clearly better than Sergei's plus he's much faster standing, much harder for Jones to pick away at from range.
 
