  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Jones suggests he made more than $6.3M against Stipe, boxing purses are fake

Sure Jon sure, he is just embarrassed he is getting the no vaseline treatment by Dana
 
Wasnt it around 15 mil or something but he wants 30 to fight Tommy Aspinal?
 
milliniar said:
Where does it say boxing purses are fake? To me it simple means he did not make 6.3 million.
Click to expand...
He's literally responding to a post saying there's a "huge difference" between boxing purses and MMA purses and saying not to believe it.
 
It's about time the UFC actually disclosed fighter earnings rather than lying about it.

So weird.
 
Jeppeking said:
Sure Jon sure, he is just embarrassed he is getting the no vaseline treatment by Dana
Click to expand...
If anything it's Pereira getting fucked according to those numbers, not Jones.

He fought 3x, short notice each time and once was headlining UFC 300, and only made $3M more than Jones who fought 1x? That's ridiculous.

But again, Jon is saying not to believe any of these reported numbers.
 
markg171 said:
He's literally responding to a post saying there's a "huge difference" between boxing purses and MMA purses and saying not to believe it.
Click to expand...
That does NOT mean the boxing numbers are fake. How the fuck would be know?? He could be saying that HE MADE MORE than what is reported.
 
Siver! said:
It's about time the UFC actually disclosed fighter earnings rather than lying about it.

So weird.
Click to expand...
I mean same with boxing. Believing Fury and Usky made over $100M each for their 2 fights in 2024 is silly. Their 4 purses combined cracking $100M would be imprressive by itself.

I get some countries simply don't have laws requiring proper reporting of purses, but it's beyond silly in 2025 we're just guessing about all these figures.
 
No wonder he so mad, walking around wanting to kill someone. He getting fucked lol
 
markg171 said:
I mean same with boxing. Believing Fury and Usky made over $100M each for their 2 fights in 2024 is silly. Their 4 purses combined cracking $100M would be imprressive by itself.

I get some countries simply don't have laws requiring proper reporting of purses, but it's beyond silly in 2025 we're just guessing about all these figures.
Click to expand...
Why wouldnt it be true? Theres a reason why all the fights are happening over there instead of in Europe, where their home bases are.
 
markg171 said:
I mean same with boxing. Believing Fury and Usky made over $100M each for their 2 fights in 2024 is silly. Their 4 purses combined cracking $100M would be imprressive by itself.

I get some countries simply don't have laws requiring proper reporting of purses, but it's beyond silly in 2025 we're just guessing about all these figures.
Click to expand...

Yeah, there's not really any reason for a major business to be hiding stuff like this anymore.

Paying Jon Jones a lot of money doesn't mean the UFC have to pay anybody else more.

Time to can the small time logic and disclose payments. If they're serious, that will only help the UFC by inspiring future generations of fighters.
 
HHJ said:
That does NOT mean the boxing numbers are fake. How the fuck would be know?? He could be saying that HE MADE MORE than what is reported.
Click to expand...
Hence why I put "suggests" in the title.

Jon said don't believe this post. We don't know if he meant it's overall context that boxing purses dwarf MMA's, that his own number is wrong, or both. He's suggesting something's wrong with it but didn't clarify.

Obviously he knows his own numbers for 2024 but also believing Fury and Usyk made $249M for their 2 fights in 2024 should seem silly to nearly everybody.
 
HHJ said:
Why wouldnt it be true? Theres a reason why all the fights are happening over there instead of in Europe, where their home bases are.
Click to expand...
If you believe they paid Fury and Usyk a quarter of a billion dollars I simply don't know what to tell you.
 
markg171 said:
If you believe they paid Fury and Usyk a quarter of a billion dollars I simply don't know what to tell you.
Click to expand...
Jones has no clue how much they made. He is talking about himself. Its very easy to see he, and other top MMA fighters are obviously making double or triple more than what is reported.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
It really is an embarassing subculture in sports.
Click to expand...
No it isnt.


This is prize fighting. It's generally the ONLY reason why any relevant fight is made.


It is also why fights are NOT made.

Or when.

It IS the HOW.

It's impossible to ignore.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MarioLemieux
Stipe has a better chance against Jon than people expect
4 5 6
Replies
105
Views
5K
Romulas
Romulas

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,496
Messages
56,902,952
Members
175,452
Latest member
alvarosamaniego

Share this page

Back
Top