He's literally responding to a post saying there's a "huge difference" between boxing purses and MMA purses and saying not to believe it.Where does it say boxing purses are fake? To me it simple means he did not make 6.3 million.
If anything it's Pereira getting fucked according to those numbers, not Jones.Sure Jon sure, he is just embarrassed he is getting the no vaseline treatment by Dana
That does NOT mean the boxing numbers are fake. How the fuck would be know?? He could be saying that HE MADE MORE than what is reported.He's literally responding to a post saying there's a "huge difference" between boxing purses and MMA purses and saying not to believe it.
I mean same with boxing. Believing Fury and Usky made over $100M each for their 2 fights in 2024 is silly. Their 4 purses combined cracking $100M would be imprressive by itself.It's about time the UFC actually disclosed fighter earnings rather than lying about it.
So weird.
Why wouldnt it be true? Theres a reason why all the fights are happening over there instead of in Europe, where their home bases are.I mean same with boxing. Believing Fury and Usky made over $100M each for their 2 fights in 2024 is silly. Their 4 purses combined cracking $100M would be imprressive by itself.
I get some countries simply don't have laws requiring proper reporting of purses, but it's beyond silly in 2025 we're just guessing about all these figures.
I mean same with boxing. Believing Fury and Usky made over $100M each for their 2 fights in 2024 is silly. Their 4 purses combined cracking $100M would be imprressive by itself.
I get some countries simply don't have laws requiring proper reporting of purses, but it's beyond silly in 2025 we're just guessing about all these figures.
Hence why I put "suggests" in the title.That does NOT mean the boxing numbers are fake. How the fuck would be know?? He could be saying that HE MADE MORE than what is reported.
If you believe they paid Fury and Usyk a quarter of a billion dollars I simply don't know what to tell you.Why wouldnt it be true? Theres a reason why all the fights are happening over there instead of in Europe, where their home bases are.
Jones has no clue how much they made. He is talking about himself. Its very easy to see he, and other top MMA fighters are obviously making double or triple more than what is reported.If you believe they paid Fury and Usyk a quarter of a billion dollars I simply don't know what to tell you.
It really is an embarassing subculture in sports.Pocket watching will be an Olympic sport by 12 years time.
No it isnt.It really is an embarassing subculture in sports.