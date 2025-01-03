Leinster Rugby
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2015
- Messages
- 8,201
- Reaction score
- 9,707
... a bugatti.
Lol who in their right fucking mind would let that lunatic borrow their car. Alex Gonzalez you got more money than brains son.
@TITS just for you:
Not everyone is cut out to drive a Bugatti, and UFC fighter Jon Jones proved that
UFC fighter Jon Jones recently took a Bugatti Chiron out for a drive and instantly realized that the 1,600 horsepower beast is not for everyone
supercarblondie.com
Lol who in their right fucking mind would let that lunatic borrow their car. Alex Gonzalez you got more money than brains son.
@TITS just for you: