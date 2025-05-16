Jones stalling to blame fight not happening on Tom

rstringer
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2010
- Messages
- 2,769
- Reaction score
- 2,316
He did the same with Francis, kept the active champ idle for a long time by stalling to commit , making him move on only to blame HIM for the fight not happening.
Doing the same with Tom now so that at the end of the day he can argue that he was willing to take the fight but Tom somehow was impatient or some shit.
Shameful behavior , take the fight or GTFO,!
Doing the same with Tom now so that at the end of the day he can argue that he was willing to take the fight but Tom somehow was impatient or some shit.
Shameful behavior , take the fight or GTFO,!