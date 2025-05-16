Jones stalling to blame fight not happening on Tom

He did the same with Francis, kept the active champ idle for a long time by stalling to commit , making him move on only to blame HIM for the fight not happening.

Doing the same with Tom now so that at the end of the day he can argue that he was willing to take the fight but Tom somehow was impatient or some shit.

Shameful behavior , take the fight or GTFO,!
 
Jones vs. Ngannou was 50/50 for not happening.

Jones vs. Aspinall not happening is 100% Jones.
 
Tom should just move on.

Almeida or Gane, peferably Almeida as Gane has had his opportunities already.

He can try to shit on Jones publicly afterward to see if it does anything.
 
Did anyone expect Jones to have a quick turn around fight, he's only really fought once a year since 2014.

He fought in November 2024, i personally am not surprised if he doesn't fight until last quarter of 2025.

Tom has been on the sidelines for 10 months, i think he should take another fight.
 
Jones is fill of shit. If you're so good Jones just take on all comers and PROVE IT.

He simply is scared to lose his "unbeaten" record that is IMO the reality. I don't think he could mentally handle a definitive loss.
 
Jones can just go away. Don't give a shit about seeing that dude fight again unless its with the cops. He'll forever go down as the biggest fraud/waste of talent in MMA imo. Guy could have done it clean and left an amazing legacy. Instead he let his antics outside the cage and the stuff he puts in his body write his legacy. God knows what will come out as his kids get older and cash in on books of their inside story.
 
I love that people think Aspinall should just "take a different fight". As though he can just pick up the phone and "dial a fight". Like the UFC is gonna just abandon the biggest potential fight they have because Tom says "I'm tired of waiting".
 
In a time where they’re desperate for big fights, that’s the biggest fight they can make unfortunately and jones knows it
 
