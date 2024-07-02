Jones Should Have Been Stripped Already

The second he refused to unify against Aspinall, he should have been stripped of his title. He's been sitting on that belt for over a year now. Yes I know he was "injured" but even that seemed dubious. What's his obsession with Stipe anyway? Who would he fight if Stipe said no? Why is Dana letting Jon act like this? No one is gonna pay to watch two geriatrics duke it out. Fighters are straight clowning on Dana these days.