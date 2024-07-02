  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Jones Should Have Been Stripped Already

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
22,778
Reaction score
18,827
The second he refused to unify against Aspinall, he should have been stripped of his title. He's been sitting on that belt for over a year now. Yes I know he was "injured" but even that seemed dubious. What's his obsession with Stipe anyway? Who would he fight if Stipe said no? Why is Dana letting Jon act like this? No one is gonna pay to watch two geriatrics duke it out. Fighters are straight clowning on Dana these days.
 
