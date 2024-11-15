  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Jones says to "Don't ever mention my kids again" to Miocic at face off

Now I'm really hoping Stipey knocks Jon "Tex" Jones' head off.
 
Mindgame bait by Jones. It could even work, certainly doesn't hurt to confuse Stipe with that line. Or did Stipe actually mention his kids ? lol
 
g*r*b said:
WTF? It's like when Anthony Smith accused Johnny Walker "You're attacking my family!" to his opponent's utter bewilderment. Is this some delusion shared by people who identify with lions?
Click to expand...
If media was a lil better they would've pushed Jon more on this. Like, when exactly did Stipe say this?

And im STILL waiting for a media member to ask Anthony Smith what the fuck he meant by that?
 
Conor Strickland said:
When did Stipe mention his kids?
Click to expand...

I certainly haven't heard any. Granted what with all the fight week stuff I haven't caught up on all the interviews yet. But Stipe the family man, the guy who loves children and who's so not known for his trash talk, is the last person I could imagine dissing a guy's kids.

It makes me wonder if people are feeding him the wrong info, or maybe his cocaine habit is kicking in and whipping up paranoia.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,150
Messages
56,501,483
Members
175,251
Latest member
Duke Lukewarm

Share this page

Back
Top