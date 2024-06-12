  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Jones says Reyes did not do enough to win their fight

ferrisjso

ferrisjso

"Melodramatic" Historian
@Gold
Joined
Aug 9, 2013
Messages
22,743
Reaction score
12,844
A message from GOAT Jones

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jon Jones claps back at Dominick Reyes over claims of beating him in 2020 UFC title fight

Heavyweight champ Jon Jones claps back at former rival Dominick Reyes over claims of beating him in their title fight at UFC 247.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

"Dominic, when you look back at our fight, I don’t want you to ever question me or those judges. Look at your own heart, your own endurance, you didn’t do enough. The sooner you accept that, the better athlete you’ll become."

These are words of wisdom that people calling the fight a robbery should heed.
 
NEWS: Jon Jones just farted. More news ahead
 
Jones is the gift that keeps on givin
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Cannonier
Replies
9
Views
279
tryfi
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,240
Messages
55,680,634
Members
174,892
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top