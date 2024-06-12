Jon Jones claps back at Dominick Reyes over claims of beating him in 2020 UFC title fight Heavyweight champ Jon Jones claps back at former rival Dominick Reyes over claims of beating him in their title fight at UFC 247.

A message from GOAT Jones"Dominic, when you look back at our fight, I don’t want you to ever question me or those judges. Look at your own heart, your own endurance, you didn’t do enough. The sooner you accept that, the better athlete you’ll become."These are words of wisdom that people calling the fight a robbery should heed.