Jones robbed Tom of a special moment

Kwic
Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 28, 2009
In my opinion.
I'm sure every fighter would like to win the undisputed title in the cage beating the champ as opposed to probably reading a tweet saying "That thing you had on your shelf for the last months now magically becomes more powerful, congrats champ!"
I'm sure Tom was happy anyway but it sucks for him to be robbed of that experience of actually earning (if he were to win) the undisputed belt by beating someone for it in the cage, especially for a fighter like Tom who likes to prove himself out there.
