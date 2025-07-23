Jones robbed Tom of a special moment

Jones would have done it and won btw. Don't fool yourselves. He didn't retire because he wanted to. Tom raised the petition to strip him the same day Jones said him and Tom had things done behind doors and we're waiting for the UFC to announce it. Jones hadn't retired by then. But with 200,000 signatures and the money JJ got (why, I wonder... He wouldn't get it without fighting), he was goaded to retire. Jon Jones even teased on X saying "Tom's wrestling sucks. Bring Ngannou" while tagging Tom. Tom had nothing to say other than be all emotional with the sunglasses and forcing the UFC to strip Jones. But Tom knows what went down. Whether he lies to others, his current attitude — "saying he's feeling pain, that punches are hurting more and more, that he's closer to ending his career" all while saying he is struggling with anxiety and the fear of losing and being exposed , speak for someone who's the fans champion, but who deep inside knows he avoided Jon Jones by raising the strip JJ petition when Jon Jones said he was waiting for the date. The fact Tom is talking about being near to end his career speaks for itself — he can lie to dummy fans, but the fighters all know what truly went on... Khabib said Jon Jones was the best to ever do it. Zhang Weili said "we know who is the true duck". Jiri Prochazka said "Thank you for being a huge inspiration, always fighting the best and showing brutal dominance. The best ever" ... That's a recognizement from who knows what went on, that's why Jones is chill and Tom is always in talks with therapists... He can't lie to himself