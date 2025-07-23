  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Jones robbed Tom of a special moment

In my opinion.

I'm sure every fighter would like to win the undisputed title in the cage beating the champ as opposed to probably reading a tweet saying "That thing you had on your shelf for the last months now magically becomes more powerful, congrats champ!"

I'm sure Tom was happy anyway but it sucks for him to be robbed of that experience of actually earning (if he were to win) the undisputed belt by beating someone for it in the cage, especially for a fighter like Tom who likes to prove himself out there.
 
You got it backwards... Tom raised the petition to strip JJ when JJ said he and Tom were aligned and we're waiting for the UFC to announce it. Tom raised the petition forcing JJ to retire. Even some fighters like Zhang Weili said "we know who the true duck is, congrats, Jones".

Khabib of all ppl said JJ was the best ever period

You all made JJ retire... Tom raised the petition to strip JJ when JJ said he and Tom were aligned and they were waiting the UFC to decide the date
 
Chasing another man who is snubbing you is always the wrong move, Tom Played himself IMO.

The best move for Tom was always to ignore and dissmiss jones as a retired fighter who is old and decrepit, While expressing zero interest in fighting him and naming other contenders he'd rather fight. If tom went out and carved an incredible legacy without jones, jones would WANT to get involved. (which is why jones wanted to fight stipe)

Tom could have probably gotten the jones fight, but he doesn't know how to navigate fight promotion IMO. Ignoring jones while big leauging him while downplaying his HW title and just defending your own -w/ not caring if it's undisputed or not- would have produced better results for Tom. Not entirely his fault, UFC being a huge factor, of course. But it is tom himself saying he's not fighting for anything other than a HW title. That was his choice. He should have been more tactful in goading jones into the fight using phsyoclogical warfare. Talking trash directly isn't the way to get jones to come out and play. (phil davis tried this)
 
Jones would have done it and won btw. Don't fool yourselves. He didn't retire because he wanted to. Tom raised the petition to strip him the same day Jones said him and Tom had things done behind doors and we're waiting for the UFC to announce it. Jones hadn't retired by then. But with 200,000 signatures and the money JJ got (why, I wonder... He wouldn't get it without fighting), he was goaded to retire. Jon Jones even teased on X saying "Tom's wrestling sucks. Bring Ngannou" while tagging Tom. Tom had nothing to say other than be all emotional with the sunglasses and forcing the UFC to strip Jones. But Tom knows what went down. Whether he lies to others, his current attitude — "saying he's feeling pain, that punches are hurting more and more, that he's closer to ending his career" all while saying he is struggling with anxiety and the fear of losing and being exposed , speak for someone who's the fans champion, but who deep inside knows he avoided Jon Jones by raising the strip JJ petition when Jon Jones said he was waiting for the date. The fact Tom is talking about being near to end his career speaks for itself — he can lie to dummy fans, but the fighters all know what truly went on... Khabib said Jon Jones was the best to ever do it. Zhang Weili said "we know who is the true duck". Jiri Prochazka said "Thank you for being a huge inspiration, always fighting the best and showing brutal dominance. The best ever" ... That's a recognizement from who knows what went on, that's why Jones is chill and Tom is always in talks with therapists... He can't lie to himself
 
Jones wasn't obligated to fight Tom before retiring, he was just obligated to actually retire if he was retiring. That was the problem

Tom's career will just have to crown itself. He won't be the first champ to have to do that and won't be the last

Look at it like this if it makes you feel better. Jon vs Gane for the interim belt was all show. The HW contenders that actually had momentum and would have been the title contenders were Pav and Blaydes. Pav won that and Tom beat him for the title. It was the most worthy guy to beat, so Tom deserved the gold
 
Jones gave Tom a moment by ducking Tom and making it as obvious as he has.
 
