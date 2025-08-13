Deadwing88
Lion of Panjshir.
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2018
- Messages
- 12,728
- Reaction score
- 16,011
That's exactly it. He wanted an unreachable number so he could blame the UFC for the fight not happening, and then when it looked to be legit, reality set in and he knew he was gonna get fucked up and lose. So he had to say some other bullshit and "retire", only to come out a week later and try for some stupid ass White House fight. It's embarrassing.
Exactly, and that's all it is with these types of people. They want infinite money and power, what they have isn't enough, they need to take from others.The thing about Jones family.... he and his brothers all made millions.... I really don't even see the benefit of having 30 million more when you have 30 million unless you want political power or influence
I said it before the truth is probably in the middle.
I imagine Jones probably said I'm retired but I'll consider it for 30 million. Thinking the UFC would not do it, they did and Jones thought about said yes. But fell back on that safety net of I'm retired I told you that in November and he did tweet about being retired and some other vague stuff. Saying UFC still wanted him to be champ, etc