News Jones rejected 30 million offer to fight Aspinall

The thing about Jones family.... he and his brothers all made millions.... I really don't even see the benefit of having 30 million more when you have 30 million unless you want political power or influence
 
NextGen said:
That's exactly it. He wanted an unreachable number so he could blame the UFC for the fight not happening, and then when it looked to be legit, reality set in and he knew he was gonna get fucked up and lose. So he had to say some other bullshit and "retire", only to come out a week later and try for some stupid ass White House fight. It's embarrassing.
 
jko1355 said:
The thing about Jones family.... he and his brothers all made millions.... I really don't even see the benefit of having 30 million more when you have 30 million unless you want political power or influence
Exactly, and that's all it is with these types of people. They want infinite money and power, what they have isn't enough, they need to take from others.
 
I said it before the truth is probably in the middle.

I imagine Jones probably said I'm retired but I'll consider it for 30 million. Thinking the UFC would not do it, they did and Jones thought about said yes. But fell back on that safety net of I'm retired I told you that in November and he did tweet about being retired and some other vague stuff. Saying UFC still wanted him to be champ, etc
 
Remember when Jon Jones said 8 - 10 million wasn't enough to fight Francis? Legit stalling tactics and it worked out for Jones. Jon had no interest in Francis nor Tom. He was happy to sign a quick contract to fight Gane and refused to fight anybody but Stipe afterwards. Then he attempted to fight Alex.

Jones was hoping to price himself out of needing to fight Tom. Instead it backfired on him so Jon pretended like he's been retired the entire time and the UFC didn't tell anybody
 
What a loser. I knew he was never that good. None of his accomplishments count now. Syonara chump!

milliniar said:
I said it before the truth is probably in the middle.

I imagine Jones probably said I'm retired but I'll consider it for 30 million. Thinking the UFC would not do it, they did and Jones thought about said yes. But fell back on that safety net of I'm retired I told you that in November and he did tweet about being retired and some other vague stuff. Saying UFC still wanted him to be champ, etc
Giving Jones the benefit of the doubt? You better watch out next time you're driving in New Mexico, buddy!
 
Jones mcDuck never ceases to surprise me, but this is definitely a new low.
 
