Jones only offered 12mil guaranteed?

UFC legend leaks astronomical amount of money Jon Jones has been offered to fight Tom Aspinall
Chael Sonnen doubts Jon Jones will walk away from such a big payday.
Chael Sonnen reveals $12 million offerThe former UFC contender-turned-analyst leaked Jon Jones’ potential fight purse on Wednesday.
Sonnen claims the American asked for a $12 million guarantee, which the UFC is happy to give him.
‘The Bad Guy’ says that will see Jones outearn a bunch of the biggest stars in MMA history.
“I don’t believe Jon Jones has turned down this fight,” Sonnen insisted in a video shared to his YouTube channel.
“Whatever that number was, and I believe to be $12 million, in case you’re interested. Got my own sources.
Yeah, if that's true it's not going to be enough compensation for the ills that are certain to befall Mr. Jones inside the Octagon. I'm sure he asked for a lot more than that. Fight's off for certain