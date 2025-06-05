Jones only offered 12mil guaranteed?

Captain Herb

Captain Herb

10000 Likes
@Silver
Joined
Aug 8, 2013
Messages
14,665
Reaction score
6,859
bloodyelbow.com

UFC legend leaks astronomical amount of money Jon Jones has been offered to fight Tom Aspinall

Chael Sonnen doubts Jon Jones will walk away from such a big payday.
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com

Chael Sonnen reveals $12 million offer

The former UFC contender-turned-analyst leaked Jon Jones’ potential fight purse on Wednesday.

Sonnen claims the American asked for a $12 million guarantee, which the UFC is happy to give him.

‘The Bad Guy’ says that will see Jones outearn a bunch of the biggest stars in MMA history.

“I don’t believe Jon Jones has turned down this fight,” Sonnen insisted in a video shared to his YouTube channel.

“Whatever that number was, and I believe to be $12 million, in case you’re interested. Got my own sources.


Yeah, if that's true it's not going to be enough compensation for the ills that are certain to befall Mr. Jones inside the Octagon. I'm sure he asked for a lot more than that. Fight's off for certain
 
“Whatever that number was, and I believe to be $12 million

please-help-identify-the-shades-of-chael-sonnen-v0-go6dcdyzemte1.jpeg
 
20+ Million for Jones and 1+ million for Tom, or Dana is delusional in thinking this fight is ever happening <lol>
 
Jones hasn't turned down the fight. I'll never believe it. If he had I'm sure the UFC would be moving on by now. Whatever the money is Jones is going to be compensated better than most anyone ever has. UFC doesn't want to lose out on this fight like they did with Jones/Ngannou.
 
Faaaaak more fake news. Chael "I have my sources" Sonnen is just throwing out clickbait. Announce, vacate, or strip already. Dana and Jon giving the UFC a really bad stench with this nonsense, and Jon flipping off the fans just cements his legacy.
 
Russie said:
Jones hasn't turned down the fight. I'll never believe it. If he had I'm sure the UFC would be moving on by now.
Click to expand...

Why would the UFC pull the trigger and rush to strip Jones? It's not like they want to book him to fight any time soon, ie they've got their PPV main events booked until the end of August & it's not like he's going to be fighting in Abu Dhabi in October.

They probably are hoping to make another attempt to negotiate with him in the next few months (if they still have any hope they can get him to fight again) otherwise they will take the belt off him by September or so if they try to get him to fight at MSG and he doesn't agree to it.

Or you can take Aspinall at his word that he's already got another opponent in the works, maybe UFC will take the belt off Jones sooner than we think.
 
If you connect the dots based on what we know, it's clear what's going on behind the scenes.

UFC/Aspinall wants Jones vs. Aspinall for the real HW strap. UFC has offered Jones $12M or whatever and they want both fighters to sign the contract.

But Jones is like nah. He wants to keep the belt and have the OPTION to get a $12M guaranteed payday when and if he feels like it over the next 3 or 4 years. Obviously that would leave Aspinall hanging but Tom is the B side.

Tom is like interim belt or undisputed belt IDGAF just let me fight and get paid.

UFC knows Jones vs. Aspinall for the real belt is the biggest fight they can make right now. No one outside of hardcores gives a fuck about Aspinall vs. Gane/Volkov/Blaydes/Almeida right now. They also know that Jones would be a bigger draw as the "reigning defending HW champ" than as some 45 year old schmo coming out of retirement to get beaten down like Miocic did. That's why UFC hasn't stripped him yet but they will probably do so if they can't get him to fight by MSG.
 
Hasn't Chael been wrong about 20 times when commenting on the Jones-Aspinall fight?

Who listens to him?
 
It sucks living long enough to see all these people turn into the Krusty the Clown version of themselves.
 
maybe 12M + PPV split. But really thinking about it, how much could the fight really sell? I'm thinking maybe 1M-1.5M at most.
 
Captain Herb said:
Well he did break the news that Jones was out and it would be Aspinall/Gane like 3 weeks ago?
Click to expand...

And who says that's correct? Game is fighting next on a fight night card, he's not going to be facing Aspinall then.
 
Captain Herb said:
He has his sources bro
Click to expand...
He's trying to make money by putting out bullshit content and hoping suckers spread it around so he can get paid. Chael isn't a reliable source for anything. There's probably 200 people in the MMA world who would be a better and more reliable source.

Wasteland.
 
Aurelian said:
He's trying to make money by putting out bullshit content and hoping suckers spread it around so he can get paid. Chael isn't a reliable source for anything. There's probably 200 people in the MMA world who would be a better and more reliable source.

Wasteland.
Click to expand...

He probably gets his "scoops" by browsing this forum.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,085
Messages
57,378,038
Members
175,686
Latest member
Mahmoud_Oni_Ali

Share this page

Back
Top