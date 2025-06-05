Jones only offered 12mil guaranteed?

If you connect the dots based on what we know, it's clear what's going on behind the scenes.



UFC/Aspinall wants Jones vs. Aspinall for the real HW strap. UFC has offered Jones $12M or whatever and they want both fighters to sign the contract.



But Jones is like nah. He wants to keep the belt and have the OPTION to get a $12M guaranteed payday when and if he feels like it over the next 3 or 4 years. Obviously that would leave Aspinall hanging but Tom is the B side.



Tom is like interim belt or undisputed belt IDGAF just let me fight and get paid.



UFC knows Jones vs. Aspinall for the real belt is the biggest fight they can make right now. No one outside of hardcores gives a fuck about Aspinall vs. Gane/Volkov/Blaydes/Almeida right now. They also know that Jones would be a bigger draw as the "reigning defending HW champ" than as some 45 year old schmo coming out of retirement to get beaten down like Miocic did. That's why UFC hasn't stripped him yet but they will probably do so if they can't get him to fight by MSG.