Jon Jones answers UFC retirement speculation as fans accuse champion of 'holding the belt hostage'
Jon Jones's UFC future remains foggy.
bloodyelbow.com
“I don’t know if I wanna call it retired, I feel like I’ll always have an ability to pop out and show em. I’ve had many breaks throughout my career, my identity outside of fighting is well intact,”
Identity outside of fighting - strangling strippers, smashing up pregnant drivers, headbutting cars, sniff and drive, tequila and drive etc etc etc
Some of the comments are perfect lol -
“Your identity outside of fighting is absolutely horrendous, mate. This is the one time in your whole career where you have a fight that the fans truly want to see, you’ll get paid well for it, and you’re running away?”
And...
“Just vacate the title admit retirement and you won’t have to see a British animal in your nightmares any longer.”
Are pretty spot on.