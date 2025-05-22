News Jones on retirement

Leinster Rugby

Leinster Rugby

bloodyelbow.com

Jon Jones answers UFC retirement speculation as fans accuse champion of 'holding the belt hostage'

Jon Jones's UFC future remains foggy.
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com

“I don’t know if I wanna call it retired, I feel like I’ll always have an ability to pop out and show em. I’ve had many breaks throughout my career, my identity outside of fighting is well intact,”

Identity outside of fighting - strangling strippers, smashing up pregnant drivers, headbutting cars, sniff and drive, tequila and drive etc etc etc

Some of the comments are perfect lol -

“Your identity outside of fighting is absolutely horrendous, mate. This is the one time in your whole career where you have a fight that the fans truly want to see, you’ll get paid well for it, and you’re running away?”

And...

“Just vacate the title admit retirement and you won’t have to see a British animal in your nightmares any longer.”

Are pretty spot on.
 
I think Jon's "cry more" comment he made in response to cretins like in this thread is perfect.
 
Jones is the type of narcissist who wants to be loved by everyone despite having the character of a disgusting dirty pig. It kills him inside the fact that the mass opinion on him is awful and he always tries to downplay it saying « Oh i get stoppped all the time bc people love me and want pictures » lol.
 
