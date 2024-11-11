  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones = Mayweather

andgonsil

andgonsil

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
1,275
Reaction score
2,605
Jon is preparing his retirement, he won't take a risky fight

Jones sees Poatan as an easy fight too (like Gane), but Tom can give him problems

He is right u know, why take dangerous fight at this stage of his career? one or two money bouts and leave
 
Mayweather never ever ducked anyone like Jon Jones have done against Tom
 
I think people are going a bit too hard with the duck stuff.

Jones is 37, just had a major injury, and he’s more of a LHW than a true HW.

He’s also earned the right to do what he wants.
 
