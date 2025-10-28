War Wagon Jones making sense?

It's from before 321 and as I listened to it I was thinking, damn, off-drugs Jones is actually well spoken and makes sense. And I'm thinking we know that Jones' fight IQ is crazy high, but I had know idea that he had any kind of real world IQ.

JONES:
Why not fight against Pereira, a guy who's the same age as you, and we walk around the same exact size? Right now, I had to eat a big breakfast because I'm getting underneath 235. Pereira walks around at like 240 and he has magnificent accolades.

Business-wise, it makes more sense. Fight the guy, I'm going to call him this:

Fight the nobody that may be more dangerous or fight the guy with all the accolades who's incredibly dangerous, but actually will affect your legacy?

Where, when you look back and it's like John just beat Alex Pereira… It's bigger. It's just much bigger.

He was/is so right here. And after the disaster that was 321, I can't think of anything bigger or that makes more sense. Hell, call it the "true BMF" or something, but make this shit happen.
 
Fighting these 260lb+ guys is a challenge not only because they can fight a little bit, but because you need the size and strength to fight on equal footing. That's a challenge in and of itself and many times you find at the certain weight you'd need to compete, you just don't feel healthy or in fighting condition. Fighting Alex at a catchweight just makes more sense and isn't such a pain on the body physically, it's a more fun camp against a more interesting and marketable opponent, arguably more dangerous as well.


Alex is just a better fighter than Tom, not many sane fans disagree with this. He's right now a top 6 PFP fighter and could easily be top 3-5 if he wasn't so active and risking injury/losses. He has more name value, more divisional significance, considered a top 5 all time LHW fighter, and easily one of the best MW's we've seen. I don't think there is much doubt that Alex is a top 10 striker all time in MMA, and no fighter has been able to hold him down for any significant period, he bullied pretty much everyone.


Tom has like 3-4 guys on his resume, not one real title defense. The only selling point is can the bigger younger HW beat him, but if Jon smashes him he becomes a bum overnight, it never made any sense. People just ignore that Bladyes just got exposed against an unranked dude (?), Sergei got exposed, and up until a week ago people were saying Gane sucked and Tom would run through him in just 2-3 minutes, come to find out Tom has never fought a southpaw and didn't know what to do. Time will reveal all, the fact that Jon as a part time fighter off a potential 18+ month layoff is willing to fight Poatan is one of the craziest and ballsy moves in MMA history, but it will be downplayed like usual.
 
Why do Jon Jones apologists always insist on typing 1000 word essays? It’s like a guy coming up to you uninvited and talking about dinosaurs for 20 minutes.
 
Both things can be true.

Jon definitely ducked Tom. Tom was the rightful no.1 contender and it is farcical than the UFC decided to have Jon face Grandpa Stipe over Tom who was the interim champ. Jon definitely knew Tom was going to be the hardest match he has had so far so he refused to fight him.

Having said that however, from Jon's POV, it was definitely the right call. Fighting Tom was always going to be high risk-low reward. In the event he did beat Tom, people would have just moved on and asked him to fight the next contender while downplaying Tom for being a bum just like how they downgraded his win vs Ciryl. Poatan has way more prestige, starpower, and mass appeal to be a more enticing fight for Jon.

Jon's decision to "duck" Tom also aged pretty well after Saturday I must say given how fast Tom folded after an admittedly very bad eyepoke. I cannot help but question if Tom would have thrown in the towel if he was facing Jon instead since it was his dream fight. Nevertheless, I don't think Jon ducking Tom was really as bad as most people make it out to be.
 
