oski
Best Ref Ever
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2023
- Messages
- 1,757
- Reaction score
- 8,812
It's from before 321 and as I listened to it I was thinking, damn, off-drugs Jones is actually well spoken and makes sense. And I'm thinking we know that Jones' fight IQ is crazy high, but I had know idea that he had any kind of real world IQ.
JONES:
Why not fight against Pereira, a guy who's the same age as you, and we walk around the same exact size? Right now, I had to eat a big breakfast because I'm getting underneath 235. Pereira walks around at like 240 and he has magnificent accolades.
Business-wise, it makes more sense. Fight the guy, I'm going to call him this:
Fight the nobody that may be more dangerous or fight the guy with all the accolades who's incredibly dangerous, but actually will affect your legacy?
Where, when you look back and it's like John just beat Alex Pereira… It's bigger. It's just much bigger.
He was/is so right here. And after the disaster that was 321, I can't think of anything bigger or that makes more sense. Hell, call it the "true BMF" or something, but make this shit happen.
