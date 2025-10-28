Fighting these 260lb+ guys is a challenge not only because they can fight a little bit, but because you need the size and strength to fight on equal footing. That's a challenge in and of itself and many times you find at the certain weight you'd need to compete, you just don't feel healthy or in fighting condition. Fighting Alex at a catchweight just makes more sense and isn't such a pain on the body physically, it's a more fun camp against a more interesting and marketable opponent, arguably more dangerous as well.





Alex is just a better fighter than Tom, not many sane fans disagree with this. He's right now a top 6 PFP fighter and could easily be top 3-5 if he wasn't so active and risking injury/losses. He has more name value, more divisional significance, considered a top 5 all time LHW fighter, and easily one of the best MW's we've seen. I don't think there is much doubt that Alex is a top 10 striker all time in MMA, and no fighter has been able to hold him down for any significant period, he bullied pretty much everyone.





Tom has like 3-4 guys on his resume, not one real title defense. The only selling point is can the bigger younger HW beat him, but if Jon smashes him he becomes a bum overnight, it never made any sense. People just ignore that Bladyes just got exposed against an unranked dude (?), Sergei got exposed, and up until a week ago people were saying Gane sucked and Tom would run through him in just 2-3 minutes, come to find out Tom has never fought a southpaw and didn't know what to do. Time will reveal all, the fact that Jon as a part time fighter off a potential 18+ month layoff is willing to fight Poatan is one of the craziest and ballsy moves in MMA history, but it will be downplayed like usual.