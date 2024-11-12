  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Jones looking terrible. Old, out of shape and slow.

He doesn't look terrible at all :/

The whole purpose of this is to look at the incoming attacks and just practise the timings and windows for counter attacks. That's all he's doing, no attacks, just watching the punches coming his way and planning counters/movement.
 
Red Lantern said:
You Jon haters are setting yourselves for the biggest disappointment making threads like this. Stipe is a decrepit 42 year old who just admitted to Ariel that he has been firefighting full time these past 2 and a half years.

Jon is finishing him in any round and anyway he wants.
Click to expand...

One doesn't have a to be a hater to say Jones doesn't look good. But yes, Stipe is likely to lose.
 
Red Lantern said:
You Jon haters are setting yourselves for the biggest disappointment making threads like this. Stipe is a decrepit 42 year old who just admitted to Ariel that he has been firefighting full time these past 2 and a half years.

Jon is finishing him in any round and anyway he wants.
Click to expand...

Being a fireman is tougher than being a UFC fighter
Probably the best base for MMA
 
Red Lantern said:
You Jon haters are setting yourselves for the biggest disappointment making threads like this. Stipe is a decrepit 42 year old who just admitted to Ariel that he has been firefighting full time these past 2 and a half years.

Jon is finishing him in any round and anyway he wants.
Click to expand...
Stipe is always firefighting dude.

This is not new.

And everyone expects Jon to beat Stipe, we're pissed because he's clearly ducking Aspinall.

Jon should have vacated the title.
 
The-AxeMurderer said:
Stipe is always firefighting dude.
Click to expand...
He was part timing. He just mentioned to Ariel he is full time now since he got koed by Big Frank.

The-AxeMurderer said:
And everyone expects Jon to beat Stipe, we're pissed because he's clearly ducking Aspinall.
Click to expand...
Nah TS is delulu. He is hoping Stipe ko jon which is nowhere near in realm of possibility.
 
whats that fat torso with pure bone legs

skipped leg day his whole career
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,093
Messages
56,497,747
Members
175,250
Latest member
Bisturi

Share this page

Back
Top