When you say “looks terrible”, I expect terrible. That was nothing.
I remember people thought Chuck was sandbagging before that third Tito fight.He's sandbagging.
You Jon haters are setting yourselves for the biggest disappointment making threads like this. Stipe is a decrepit 42 year old who just admitted to Ariel that he has been firefighting full time these past 2 and a half years.
Jon is finishing him in any round and anyway he wants.
Because people don’t like him. He is getting a lot if flak lately due to the Aspinall situation.Whys he getting destroyed in the youtube comments then
He was part timing. He just mentioned to Ariel he is full time now since he got koed by Big Frank.Stipe is always firefighting dude.
Nah TS is delulu. He is hoping Stipe ko jon which is nowhere near in realm of possibility.And everyone expects Jon to beat Stipe, we're pissed because he's clearly ducking Aspinall.
I hope not , guys been dead for a while now.Does Stipe still train with Screech from "Saved by the bell"?
It seems like only his gut got bigger.i get nightmares about that fat torso with pure bone legs