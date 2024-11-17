  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

JONES LOOKED UNBEATABLE TONIGHT.

HE WAS DISPLAYING A GOOD PACE, GREAT KICKS, GREAT DISTANCE, AGAINST AN AGING BUT STILL CAPPABLE MIOCIC.

MIOCIC ON THE OTHER HAND WAS SLOW, LOOKED MORE OLD THAT HE IS, AND DIDNT CARE AT ALL.
 
He looked unbeatable versus an old and slow opponent who didn't care? This thread makes no sense.
 
Bro what? Jones looked sloppy and slow tonight. Tom will knock him out in under 3 rounds.
 
I am the biggest Jon fan out here but you guys just troll with no effort. I was at a retirement home last week, volunteering where I met this former marine drill instructor.

I whooped his ass without zero training. I dodged all 10 of his punches and slept him with literally the 1st punch I threw. I am the GOAT.
 
Unbeatable against 42 year olds who are only there for a final payday, sure.
 
Jon was slow and sloppy against a grandpa

Tom kills him, Alex sleeps him.
 
I’ll get shit for this, but Stipe is so ridiculously overrated that it’s insane. He has never, and I mean NEVER, at any point in his career, looked like an exceptional fighter.

He got wobbled and did the chicken dance in almost all of his fights and some of his best wins are so ugly that they genuinely seem like luck. For example, Werdum and Overeem.

Jones looked sluggish and slow, and was clearly vulnerable, especially when he would do that little leisurely jog away thing with his back turned and head down. A fighter with even slightly fast feet would catch him in those exchanges.
 
Dada5000 , kimbo slice or even James Thompson would have finished Zombie Stipe in a more brutal way.
 
He looked clearly out of his prime to me. Not saying he didnt still look decently effective, but that was a slower, more hittable, more vulnerable version of him.
 
BUT COULD HE BEAT AN ACTUAL LION IN A REAL FIGHT I HEARD A LION CAN SWIM FASTER THAN A SHARK
 
He looked like Stipe had nothing for him sure.
 
TheOnlyGreatest said:
I’ll get shit for this, but Stipe is so ridiculously overrated that it’s insane. He has never, and I mean NEVER, at any point in his career, looked like an exceptional fighter.

He got wobbled and did the chicken dance in almost all of his fights and some of his best wins are so ugly that they genuinely seem like luck. For example, Werdum and Overeem.

Jones looked sluggish and slow, and was clearly vulnerable, especially when he would do that little leisurely jog away thing with his back turned and head down. A fighter with even slightly fast feet would catch him in those exchanges.
I'll cosign this unpopular opinion. He was a decent belt holder nothing more.
 
Jon deserves zero credit and and this shouldn’t even go on his record. He brought an old man out of retirement for a fight so he didn’t have to face a legit challenge. What a disgrace!
 
