JONES LOOKED UNBEATABLE TONIGHT.

I’ll get shit for this, but Stipe is so ridiculously overrated that it’s insane. He has never, and I mean NEVER, at any point in his career, looked like an exceptional fighter.



He got wobbled and did the chicken dance in almost all of his fights and some of his best wins are so ugly that they genuinely seem like luck. For example, Werdum and Overeem.



Jones looked sluggish and slow, and was clearly vulnerable, especially when he would do that little leisurely jog away thing with his back turned and head down. A fighter with even slightly fast feet would catch him in those exchanges.