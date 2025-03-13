Jones knows he will beat Asspinal.

GluttonforPunishment
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2023
- Messages
- 1,706
- Reaction score
- 2,175
He just wants money.
flash forward a year to "Tim was never that good, he beat a bunch of bums"Except that he won't beat Aspinall
No. Aspinall is a much, much better grappler than Gane.flash forward a year to "Tim was never that good, he beat a bunch of bums"
Jones makes it look easy, carbon copy of Gane fight
people not realizing this even though tom tapped out volkov easily is wild, volkov outgrappled gane lolNo. Aspinall is a much, much better grappler than Gane.
Except the losses on his record. But continueI don’t care how good you are, nobody that has ever existed “knows” they will beat Aspinal
An old, years out of prime Jones sure as fuck doesn’t know that, he probably thinks that, but he wants enough money that he’ll be okay with taking the L when/if he loses
Want to bet if the fight takes place?Except that he won't beat Aspinall
I fixed itI don’t care how good you are, nobody that has ever existed “knows” they will beat Jones
Don't legit know who you are to post that. Don't think so highly of yourself. I'm not a white or piss belt.Legit not sure if you are a troll or this is just a bad thread, but alright.
Not sure what your point isExcept the losses on his record. But continue
Aspinal has been subbed. Jones has not. That clear it up?Not sure what your point is
I mean no shitI fixed it