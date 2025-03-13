  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Jones knows he will beat Asspinal.

Legit not sure if you are a troll or this is just a bad thread, but alright.
 
I don’t care how good you are, nobody that has ever existed “knows” they will beat Aspinal

An old, years out of prime Jones sure as fuck doesn’t know that, he probably thinks that, but he wants enough money that he’ll be okay with taking the L when/if he loses
 
Orochimaru 大蛇丸 said:
Except the losses on his record. But continue
 
There was a moment he thought during the fight with Reyes that he should just give up. He said it himself. He knows where he stands he’s not delusional in that regard. He would have asked for Aspinall already if he wanted this fight.
 
