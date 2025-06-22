Jones is the GOAT of Tarnished Legacies

ippikiookami
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2003
- Messages
- 714
- Reaction score
- 803
Does Jones have the most tarnished great legacy? All the legal trouble, manslughter, drug use, PED, ducking Francis and Aspinall.
He was an amazing fighter, but I don't think he'd have beaten Cormier the second time without PEDs, and he seems to be a really shitty person without good judgement.
GSP also cherry picked some fights, but came back at a higher weight class to choke out the champ. Anderson has all the PED issues. Khabib retired too early.
Conor could give Jones a run for his money in the "great legacies overshadowed by out-of-the-cage issues", but to me JBJ is the GOAT of tarnished legacies.
He was an amazing fighter, but I don't think he'd have beaten Cormier the second time without PEDs, and he seems to be a really shitty person without good judgement.
GSP also cherry picked some fights, but came back at a higher weight class to choke out the champ. Anderson has all the PED issues. Khabib retired too early.
Conor could give Jones a run for his money in the "great legacies overshadowed by out-of-the-cage issues", but to me JBJ is the GOAT of tarnished legacies.