Jones is the GOAT of Tarnished Legacies

I

ippikiookami

Does Jones have the most tarnished great legacy? All the legal trouble, manslughter, drug use, PED, ducking Francis and Aspinall.

He was an amazing fighter, but I don't think he'd have beaten Cormier the second time without PEDs, and he seems to be a really shitty person without good judgement.

GSP also cherry picked some fights, but came back at a higher weight class to choke out the champ. Anderson has all the PED issues. Khabib retired too early.

Conor could give Jones a run for his money in the "great legacies overshadowed by out-of-the-cage issues", but to me JBJ is the GOAT of tarnished legacies.
 
He gladly fights a 40 something Stipe but then retires to avoid Tom. I'll bet he would have gladly fought Stipe again if he could have. instead retires in shame and thats a big thing people are going to remember.
 
The only people I can think who come close are Ronda, McGregor, and Barnett. Maybe Overeem. Anyone else I can think of might have tarnished their legacy (like Fedor) did so by fighting longer than they should have, not by avoiding fighting or by cheating.

Unless Joe Son counts, but his "legacy" was getting punched in the balls, so....
 
And yet everyone in the media has been calling him the GOAT for years.. I guess they don't read Sherdog..
 
Most decorated; most asterisks next to his name. Who's to says where his legacy falls? I take moderate stance on it. IMO Jon is clearly the LHW GOAT, but not even really in the convo for overall GOAT. Not in a world where Fedor, Anderson, GSP, and DJ exist, anyway.
 
