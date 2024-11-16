Jones is right: nobody cares about Aspinall

Bullshit. He is the obvious top HW in the UFC.
Jones can duck him if he wants, but his legacy at HW is worthless without fighting Aspinall.
Only english fans and a few sherdoggers anti jones care
We want Jones - Poatan. Legendary legacy fight
Dana, cut the bullshit and make it happen, let's goooo
If Jones actually ducks Aspinall he will have somehow managed to damage his legacy by moving up and then running back.
Championship fights matter, so champions should fight contenders. That's pure common sense. Try limping your way down to the dime store and buy someNobody cares about your top HW. Jones has been fighting top contenders his whole damn career. He is near retirement so only top legacy fights matter, it is pure common sense. Stipe, Poatan, retirement.
lol Jones cares enough for Aspinall to be banned from a press conference. Jones is protected in and out of the cage.
If Jones actually ducks Aspinall he will have somehow managed to damage his legacy by moving up and then running back.
Because people won't stop asking..Jones cares, he can't stop talking about him.