Jones is right: nobody cares about Aspinall

Only english fans and a few sherdoggers anti jones care

We want Jones - Poatan. Legendary legacy fight

Dana, cut the bullshit and make it happen, let's goooo

Ares Black said:
Bullshit. He is the obvious top HW in the UFC.

Jones can duck him if he wants, but his legacy at HW is worthless without fighting Aspinall.
Legendary run at HW, fighting 2 opponents both coming off a loss, one with bad defensive wrestling and the other a 43 year old semi-retired firefighter…
 
Aspinall is irrelevant to the Legends discussion --

which is what this weekend's fight is about.

It's not Tom's party.

Going forward -- if Jones is victorious, then the discussion is relevant. But Jon has proven he can buck the crowd and travel his own bumpy road without adoration or respect from the mob.
 
Embarrassingly, the UFC will be announcing him as the 'undisputed champion' tonight, what a joke.

TS you're like a schoolgirl slagging off that boy that no one likes and you definitely don't have a crush on
 
Ares Black said:
Bullshit. He is the obvious top HW in the UFC.

Jones can duck him if he wants, but his legacy at HW is worthless without fighting Aspinall.
Nobody cares about your top HW. Jones has been fighting top contenders his whole damn career. He is near retirement so only top legacy fights matter, it is pure common sense. Stipe, Poatan, retirement.
 
NMcCauley said:
Only english fans and a few sherdoggers anti jones care

We want Jones - Poatan. Legendary legacy fight

Dana, cut the bullshit and make it happen, let's goooo

lyoto.gif


New York cheering for Jones


New York cheering for Aspinall


NMcCauley said:
Nobody cares about your top HW. Jones has been fighting top contenders his whole damn career. He is near retirement so only top legacy fights matter, it is pure common sense. Stipe, Poatan, retirement.
Championship fights matter, so champions should fight contenders. That's pure common sense. Try limping your way down to the dime store and buy some
 
Ares Black said:
If Jones actually ducks Aspinall he will have somehow managed to damage his legacy by moving up and then running back.
not ducking, just ignoring and prioritizing big fights and legacy. pure common sense. he has been fighting top contenders his whole career, one more wouldnt make any difference, beating pereira would
 
