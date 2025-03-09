  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Jones is on suicide watch

bongwater said:
alex should get cut for robbing the goat of money fight!
I guess you will want Aspinal cut too after he robs Jones of his balls because Jones must have had them stolen since he won’t sign that fight contract. Or cut him if Jones fights when he robs him of his consciousness? Let’s turn Jones into the victim, right?
 
Honestly, best case scenario for Tom; Poatan's stock doesn't really drop due to the fighting sucking & now Jones is forced to fight Aspinall or retire.
 
WOLVERINEKILLS said:
aspinal doesn't deserve to fight the goat, he should get a decent win streak before even thinking about fight the goat. aspinal lost not long ago and only got his fake title because jones was injured!
 
I didn't necessarily want Pereira to lose, but god damn am I glad Jones can't leverage this fight to ignore Aspinall. Or maybe he'll try even harder because a much more inferior wrestler was somewhat effective at stalling Pereira?
 
WOLVERINEKILLS said:
Many years of underground steroids such as turinabol will do that to your body/balls
No way around it
 
