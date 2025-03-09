Jones is on suicide watch

WOLVERINEKILLS
Jones has to fight Aspinal now or retire.
Does he retire or fight Aspinal?
I guess you will want Aspinal cut too after he robs Jones of his balls because Jones must have had them stolen since he won’t sign that fight contract. Or cut him if Jones fights when he robs him of his consciousness? Let’s turn Jones into the victim, right?alex should get cut for robbing the goat of money fight!
Hilarious!!!If Jones is thinking about suicide, then who will replace Pope Francis as head of the Catholic Church?
This is what we call a silver lining.Jones got no other option now, vacate or fight tom.
aspinal doesn't deserve to fight the goat, he should get a decent win streak before even thinking about fight the goat. aspinal lost not long ago and only got his fake title because jones was injured!
