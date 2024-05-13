Jones is destroying heavyweight

Substance Abuse said: He should ask for $30 million to fight him like he did Francis, go on a pod and tell the world that it's a huge risk for him, and then act like the guy wouldn't fight him after he retires. Click to expand...

Yes he is destroying HWThe thing is Jon and the UFC came to terms before Francis made the choice to leave the promotion. While none of what you are saying is false. It implies Jones did that to duck Francis. If Francis had stayed in the UFC Jon would have had to fight him. Francis is the one who walked away in the end. Jones just was tired of not being paid especially with his career winding down and no dramatic increase otherwise on the horizon. I find it very hard to blame Jones for that.Francis wanted a 1 fight deal to fight Jones. The UFC said no. Thats the UFCs fault not Jon Jones.