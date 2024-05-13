Jones is destroying heavyweight

Tom Aspinall has shown the skills to potentially be the Stipe Miocic of this generation of heavyweight. But Jones has been sitting on the title for over a year and refuses to fight him. Imagine if Werdum had ducked Stipe for two years and then retired without ever facing him. Stipe would not have set the title defense record and not be considered UFC GOAT heavyweight. He would just be another guy who got the belt one time. Jones is screwing over every active heavyweight in the top 5 from having a legacy of their own.
 
Substance Abuse said:
If you've seen what he's willing to do to his family, you shouldn't be shocked that he's willing to ruin the Heavyweight division.
Only the police have seen that, though. Oh, and it was misdemeanor domestic violence charge that got dropped so obviously wasn't much.
 
I wish he wasn't so hung up on the Stripe fight but it be what it be. He'll beat Stripe and then probably become ambiguous about his next move for about 2 years until he eventually retires.
 
Yes he is destroying HW:)


Substance Abuse said:
He should ask for $30 million to fight him like he did Francis, go on a pod and tell the world that it's a huge risk for him, and then act like the guy wouldn't fight him after he retires.
The thing is Jon and the UFC came to terms before Francis made the choice to leave the promotion. While none of what you are saying is false. It implies Jones did that to duck Francis. If Francis had stayed in the UFC Jon would have had to fight him. Francis is the one who walked away in the end. Jones just was tired of not being paid especially with his career winding down and no dramatic increase otherwise on the horizon. I find it very hard to blame Jones for that.

Francis wanted a 1 fight deal to fight Jones. The UFC said no. Thats the UFCs fault not Jon Jones.
 
I don’t see the problem with Jon holding up the division for over a year and a half and fighting Stipe. Even though Stipe is 47 years old, hasn’t fought in over 3 years and is coming off a brutal KO loss.. It’s the fight to make besides the obvious unification fight between Jon and the interim champ.
 
Except everyone knew that Francis was leaving after the Gane fight. He told anyone who would listen that he was leaving unless the UFC let him box, and Dana was clear that it would never happen. He took the Gane fight with a torn knee for the explicit purpose of getting out of his contract (it was the last fight on an 8-fight deal).

By the time Jones "came to terms," everyone who was paying attention (including Jones) knew Francis was out. To suggest otherwise is revisionist history.
 
laleggenda27 said:
Except everyone knew that Francis was leaving after the Gane fight. He told anyone who would listen that he was leaving unless the UFC let him box, and Dana was clear that it would never happen. He took the Gane fight with a torn knee for the explicit purpose of getting out of his contract (it was the last fight on an 8-fight deal).

By the time Jones "came to terms," everyone who was paying attention (including Jones) knew Francis was out. To suggest otherwise is revisionist history.
Your whole post is revisonist history.

Francis wanted 1 year deal to fight Jones then to be able to leave after. The UFC said noooooo.
 
Jones ain't doing shit that Dana isn't pulling the strings on.

This isn't boxing. Put the blame where it belongs.

Dana is giving Aspinall the exact same kind of treatment that alienated Ngannou.
 
Aspinall is special and Jon is also special, but Jon is ducking and anything else would just become lying.
 
Im disgusted by all the lost time and opportunity in Jones' career.
 
tritestill said:
Aspinall is special and Jon is also special, but Jon is ducking and anything else would just become lying.
Jones deserves every benefit of every doubt. His haters on the other hand once accused him of ducking Chael Sonnen. These stories always go the same way. Haters bitch Jones is ducking someone, Jones taunts them a little bit, Jones eventually fights that person and embarasses them then the haters call that person a bloated MW, old, a can or what not and pretend the whole thing never happened.

When Jones beats Aspullnall his haters will drop Aspullnall harder than Jones ever could. Then they'll accuse Jones of ducking Pav or Blaydes(cause wrestling). They will forever lambast him for not fighting whoevers on deck whenever Jones actually retires. That will happen and theres nothing anyone can do about it. And it should not bother Jones one iota.
 
