Jones is destroying heavyweight

Tom Aspinall has shown the skills to potentially be the Stipe Miocic of this generation of heavyweight. But Jones has been sitting on the title for over a year and refuses to fight him. Imagine if Werdum had ducked Stipe for two years and then retired without ever facing him. Stipe would not have set the title defense record and not be considered UFC GOAT heavyweight. He would just be another guy who got the belt one time. Jones is screwing over every active heavyweight in the top 5 from having a legacy of their own.