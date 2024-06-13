Jones is a walking corpse at this point. Whats the point of bitching he should fight Tom…

  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

KillerIsBack V2

KillerIsBack V2

So Jones' fragile 37 year old body finally recovered from the shoulder surgery and started training again. If there was any ounce of youth or prime left it was spent in the Gane fight.

The only use to him losing to Tom is to promote the brit's name to the casuals.

Jones body now is the same as Stipe and DC's were in their last fights.
 
This twat was tackling rugby players 2 months after his "supposed" injury, an injury that would've taken at least 8 months to heal.
If he had torn his pectoral muscle off his bone he certainly wouldn't be able to tackle anyone 2 months later.

I call BS.
 
Didn't Tom get injured just kicking Curtis?
 
The Ducking Aspinall narrative will haunt Jones in retirement for many years. This especially if Tom dominates the HW division and Jon can't help but stay on Twitter.
 
