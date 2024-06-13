Jones is a walking corpse at this point. Whats the point of bitching he should fight Tom…

KillerIsBack V2
Silver Belt
Jul 28, 2015
10,606
5,136
So Jones’ fragile 37 year old body finally recovered from the shoulder surgery and started training again. If there was any ounce of youth or prime left it was spent in the Gane fight.
The only use to him losing to Tom is to promote the brit’s name to the casuals.
Jones body now is the same as Stipe and DC’s were in their last fights. I
