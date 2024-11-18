Jones is a LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT fighting at heavyweight. He is NOT a legit HEAVYWEIGHT. Why would he a flash in the pan? Why didnt GSP fight Yoel Romeo?

Leon Edwards
Jones is NOT a heavyweight he looked like a slightly chubby version of himself. He is a legit LHW he should move down if anything.
He was legit a fat version of LHW, he could have cut weight to LHW for this fight.Well he weighed well above the threshold for a sanctioned HW fight.
Still ludicrous to call his belt "undisputed" though, when someone else is holding an interim belt which, even more ludicrously, said someone else has successfully defended.
coulda woulda shoulda shagga shaggaHe was legit a fat version of LHW, he could have cut weight to LHW for this fight.
He should vacateYou can’t be this stupid. He holds the Heavyweight title and if he wants to continue to, then he needs to fight the next top contender. If he doesn’t want to, vacate and let a real champion take the helm.