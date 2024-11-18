  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones is a LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT fighting at heavyweight. He is NOT a legit HEAVYWEIGHT. Why would he a flash in the pan? Why didnt GSP fight Yoel Romeo?

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 21, 2022
Messages
666
Reaction score
1,233
Jones is NOT a heavyweight he looked like a slightly chubby version of himself. He is a legit LHW he should move down if anything.
 
Why go to HW then? who is even there for him to fight after this?
 
Well he weighed well above the threshold for a sanctioned HW fight.
Still ludicrous to call his belt "undisputed" though, when someone else is holding an interim belt which, even more ludicrously, said someone else has successfully defended.
 
Dirty Frank said:
Well he weighed well above the threshold for a sanctioned HW fight.
Still ludicrous to call his belt "undisputed" though, when someone else is holding an interim belt which, even more ludicrously, said someone else has successfully defended.
Click to expand...
He was legit a fat version of LHW, he could have cut weight to LHW for this fight.
 
You can’t be this stupid. He holds the Heavyweight title and if he wants to continue to, then he needs to fight the next top contender. If he doesn’t want to, vacate and let a real champion take the helm.
 
sdpdude9 said:
You can’t be this stupid. He holds the Heavyweight title and if he wants to continue to, then he needs to fight the next top contender. If he doesn’t want to, vacate and let a real champion take the helm.
Click to expand...
He should vacate
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,649
Messages
56,534,936
Members
175,272
Latest member
Pierren11

Share this page

Back
Top