so this is the latest with him, he's decided he's a gangster or something. like it's scarier to threaten with a third party than to do it yourself. what an ass he is.Jones keeps on delivering the goods. Cops said he implied he could do grievous harm to them via a third party.
sometimes for fun I like to imagine Jon in school. like, squinting real hard as he looks at his notebook. trying and failing to do long division and getting real mad about it. just a staggeringly dumb human being