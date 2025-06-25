Just for some legal context: Don't know if New Mexico treats this any differently, but PSA's (Police Service Aides) are not officers, they are civilians who work for the police department, so while any threat that's made against law enforcement is usually an enhanced charge, threatening a PSA is the same as threatening anyone else.



It certainly won't make him any friends in the police department and I very much doubt Jon knows this and probably would have threatened a cop if it was an officer who took the phone, but this doesn't get bumped up any degrees like threatening an LEO would



Having said that, the footage seemed raw to me, so I don't know what he's talking about with timestamps. It's pretty clear Jon was aggressive from the get, and this tweet is incredibly moronic to make