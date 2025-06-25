Media Jones implicates himself in threatening the police

Put Jon in a self-defense situation?

Last Falconry said:
sometimes for fun I like to imagine Jon in school. like, squinting real hard as he looks at his notebook. trying and failing to do long division and getting real mad about it. just a staggeringly dumb human being
CTE and binge drinking. When he tweets he is barely thinking just rambling.
 
One would think with all the legal trouble/experience he’s attained by now, he would know his right “to remain silent” is a right that HELPS him and his defense attorney.

I guess not. Apparently fight IQ does not translate to other facets of life
 
Just for some legal context: Don't know if New Mexico treats this any differently, but PSA's (Police Service Aides) are not officers, they are civilians who work for the police department, so while any threat that's made against law enforcement is usually an enhanced charge, threatening a PSA is the same as threatening anyone else.

It certainly won't make him any friends in the police department and I very much doubt Jon knows this and probably would have threatened a cop if it was an officer who took the phone, but this doesn't get bumped up any degrees like threatening an LEO would

Having said that, the footage seemed raw to me, so I don't know what he's talking about with timestamps. It's pretty clear Jon was aggressive from the get, and this tweet is incredibly moronic to make
 
