Jones: I'd beat Cormier at HW worse than I beat him at LHW

DC was infinitely better at HW. He was known to have tough weight cuts and only went down to 205 so he could fight Jones. He had the opportunity to do so but didn't.

Juicehead was too busy hitting pregnant woman, his wife and snorting drugs to compete.
 
Legendary said:
DC was infinitely better at HW. He was known to have tough weight cuts and only went down to 205 so he could fight Jones. He had the opportunity to do so but didn't.

Juicehead was too busy hitting pregnant woman, his wife and snorting drugs to compete.
Click to expand...
Thank you for ignoring Jones rightful point that a fatter slower DC works out even better for him. As honest people assessed for years.

DC HW maxis in shambles.
 
then he should've beat his ass then. he'd be in a much better place than he is now. he could've beaten DC, fought Derrick Lewis for a presumably run of the mill win, and then fought Stipe when it mattered. then ride off into the sunset before Francis came into the picture again.

but he waited, said he didn't want to give DC an "advantage" and now practically the entire fandom, even casuals like LeBron thinks he's a fraud.

you can't expect anyone to believe what you say when you had a chance to prove it and openly rejected it.
 
Legendary said:
DC was infinitely better at HW. He was known to have tough weight cuts and only went down to 205 so he could fight Jones. He had the opportunity to do so but didn't.

Juicehead was too busy hitting pregnant woman, his wife and snorting drugs to compete.
Click to expand...
Naw, he only went down out of respect for Cain...not because Jon was at 205. Cain Velasquez was still Cain Velasquez during that stint.
 
For someone who took 3 years to fight at HW after his last fight at LHW, and then took another year plus to fight a 40yr Stipe for his second fight at HW....lol

He's a joke at this stage of his career, nothing more nothing less
 
TempleoftheDog said:
That is the opposite of what he said years ago. When there was actually a possibility of it happening. What a fucking clown.
Click to expand...
It's not at all. Dishonest people like yourself always left out his sentence that he was LHW sized still and DC wasn't so there'd be a size advantage he didn't want to hand over at the time. He never once said if they were BOTH HW sized DC would have any advantage at all, no more than he ever thought DC had an advantage when they were BOTH LHW sized.

This is the very first time he ever addressed them BOTH being HW sized and he's saying it goes even worse for DC now that they're the same size but he thinks he has a speed advantage.

As anybody at all being honest with themselves has been saying for years. Making DC slower than Jon makes things worse for him.
 
MrShady said:
For someone who took 3 years to fight at HW after his last fight at LHW, and then took another year plus to fight a 40yr Stipe for his second fight at HW....lol

He's a joke at this stage of his career, nothing more nothing less
Click to expand...
Jones finally definitively directly addressed the completely misquoted and out of context quote you guys have ran with for 7 years and you're still in shambles it's exactly how any honest person thought it would be: A fatter slower DC gets beat worse.

Sad!
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
then he should've beat his ass then. he'd be in a much better place than he is now. he could've beaten DC, fought Derrick Lewis for a presumably run of the mill win, and then fought Stipe when it mattered. then ride off into the sunset before Francis came into the picture again.

but he waited, said he didn't want to give DC an "advantage" and now practically the entire fandom, even casuals like LeBron thinks he's a fraud.

you can't expect anyone to believe what you say when you had a chance to prove it and openly rejected it.
Click to expand...
TheMaster said:
Remember one thing Jones:
You had the chance to fight Cormier at HW, and you got scuured...
And it goes down in history that you ducked that fight at HW, and you can look in the mirror, and know that.
Click to expand...
People who say Jones ducked Cormier despite already beating him 2x meanwhile Cormier was stripped of his belt for refusing to defend against Jones in their actually offered 3rd fight aren't serious people. Cormier's the only one who ever turned down Jones.

Jon is saying what every reasonable analyst has said for years: a slower DC gets beat worse. None of you guys have ever remotely said how HW DC was supposed to magically suddenly win besides the completely mythical "HW DC power" that only ever existed against Bigfoot (lol) and 1 eyepoked Stipe and not the rematches. Against a guy who's never even been rocked, including already never by DC.

It's been beyond a joke and I'm glad Jones finally said what's been obvious to anybody who's not a hater.
 
tritestill said:
Naw, he only went down out of respect for Cain...not because Jon was at 205. Cain Velasquez was still Cain Velasquez during that stint.
Click to expand...
Then why was DC still fighting at HW when he got to the UFC?
markg171 said:
Thank you for ignoring Jones rightful point that a fatter slower DC works out even better for him. As honest people assessed for years.

DC HW maxis in shambles.
Click to expand...
Jones literally just got fat at HW. Atleast DC was always fat.

Jones literally had the chance to fight him at HW but ducked him. There is nothing honest about your post, but its always lying bastards who claim they have the truth on their side when its not. Anyone who thinks Jones isn't a piece of shit is probably a piece of shit too.
 
Considering Jones is half a foot taller than DC, you would think he'd adjust to adding some weigh better, but who knows.
 
Cormier was about 240lbs in the cage, so Jones already whooped Cormier's ass at HW. He whooped Cormier's ass everywhere. <lmao>
 
markg171 said:
It's not at all. Dishonest people like yourself always left out his sentence that he was LHW sized still and DC wasn't so there'd be a size advantage he didn't want to hand over at the time. He never once said if they were BOTH HW sized DC would have any advantage at all, no more than he ever thought DC had an advantage when they were BOTH LHW sized.

This is the very first time he ever addressed them BOTH being HW sized and he's saying it goes even worse for DC now that they're the same size but he thinks he has a speed advantage.

As anybody at all being honest with themselves has been saying for years. Making DC slower than Jon makes things worse for him.
Click to expand...
Asked if Cormier losing another light heavyweight championship bout to Jones would be more devastating than Jones making the move up to heavyweight and taking that belt, Jones admitted that the latter scenario would be worse for his rival, though he pointed out that Cormier would also have certain advantages under those circumstances.

“Not as devastating as that, no,” Jones said. “But me coming up short, I’m a realist. Daniel Cormier is a special athlete and everyone can be beat. I think my greatest chance of losing would be to a guy like Daniel Cormier, with giving him a power and strength advantage over me, it just doesn’t make sense.

www.mmafighting.com

Jon Jones: ‘My greatest chance of losing would be to a guy like Daniel Cormier’ at heavyweight

Jon Jones still sees Daniel Cormier as his most serious threat.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

Looking forward to the mental gymnastics here. Go on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,186
Messages
57,270,352
Members
175,613
Latest member
ThunderMMA

Share this page

Back
Top