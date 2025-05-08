Jones: I'd beat Cormier at HW worse than I beat him at LHW

Thank you for ignoring Jones rightful point that a fatter slower DC works out even better for him. As honest people assessed for years.DC was infinitely better at HW. He was known to have tough weight cuts and only went down to 205 so he could fight Jones. He had the opportunity to do so but didn't.
Juicehead was too busy hitting pregnant woman, his wife and snorting drugs to compete.
Naw, he only went down out of respect for Cain...not because Jon was at 205. Cain Velasquez was still Cain Velasquez during that stint.DC was infinitely better at HW. He was known to have tough weight cuts and only went down to 205 so he could fight Jones. He had the opportunity to do so but didn't.
Juicehead was too busy hitting pregnant woman, his wife and snorting drugs to compete.
It's not at all. Dishonest people like yourself always left out his sentence that he was LHW sized still and DC wasn't so there'd be a size advantage he didn't want to hand over at the time. He never once said if they were BOTH HW sized DC would have any advantage at all, no more than he ever thought DC had an advantage when they were BOTH LHW sized.That is the opposite of what he said years ago. When there was actually a possibility of it happening. What a fucking clown.
Jones finally definitively directly addressed the completely misquoted and out of context quote you guys have ran with for 7 years and you're still in shambles it's exactly how any honest person thought it would be: A fatter slower DC gets beat worse.For someone who took 3 years to fight at HW after his last fight at LHW, and then took another year plus to fight a 40yr Stipe for his second fight at HW....lol
He's a joke at this stage of his career, nothing more nothing less
then he should've beat his ass then. he'd be in a much better place than he is now. he could've beaten DC, fought Derrick Lewis for a presumably run of the mill win, and then fought Stipe when it mattered. then ride off into the sunset before Francis came into the picture again.
but he waited, said he didn't want to give DC an "advantage" and now practically the entire fandom, even casuals like LeBron thinks he's a fraud.
you can't expect anyone to believe what you say when you had a chance to prove it and openly rejected it.
People who say Jones ducked Cormier despite already beating him 2x meanwhile Cormier was stripped of his belt for refusing to defend against Jones in their actually offered 3rd fight aren't serious people. Cormier's the only one who ever turned down Jones.Remember one thing Jones:
You had the chance to fight Cormier at HW, and you got scuured...
And it goes down in history that you ducked that fight at HW, and you can look in the mirror, and know that.
Then why was DC still fighting at HW when he got to the UFC?Naw, he only went down out of respect for Cain...not because Jon was at 205. Cain Velasquez was still Cain Velasquez during that stint.
Jones literally just got fat at HW. Atleast DC was always fat.Thank you for ignoring Jones rightful point that a fatter slower DC works out even better for him. As honest people assessed for years.
DC HW maxis in shambles.
Asked if Cormier losing another light heavyweight championship bout to Jones would be more devastating than Jones making the move up to heavyweight and taking that belt, Jones admitted that the latter scenario would be worse for his rival, though he pointed out that Cormier would also have certain advantages under those circumstances.It's not at all. Dishonest people like yourself always left out his sentence that he was LHW sized still and DC wasn't so there'd be a size advantage he didn't want to hand over at the time. He never once said if they were BOTH HW sized DC would have any advantage at all, no more than he ever thought DC had an advantage when they were BOTH LHW sized.
This is the very first time he ever addressed them BOTH being HW sized and he's saying it goes even worse for DC now that they're the same size but he thinks he has a speed advantage.
As anybody at all being honest with themselves has been saying for years. Making DC slower than Jon makes things worse for him.