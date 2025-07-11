News Jones hit with new charge

www.mmafighting.com

Jon Jones hit with new charge and duplicate charge related to car accident in February, attorney files to dismiss

Jon Jones was hit with new charges related to a car accident back in February where he’s accused of leaving the scene of an accident but the second case also alleges a new charge, which is attorney has filed to get dismissed.
Online records and court officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that a second case was filed against Jones on June 30 with the same charge for leaving the scene of an accident, but this criminal complaint also featured a second charge for Use of Telephone to Terrify, Intimidate, Threaten, Harass, Annoy or Offend.


Maybe they'll get around to dui/hit and run
 
The court needs to make an example of this guy because continually letting him off does nothing.

They should legally force him to fight Aspinall if he commits a single crime again. That would scare him straight
Dana probably offering him UFC dream-team lawyers in exchange for a fight with Aspinall or something.
 
I applaud American judicial system for 99% accuracy of identifiniying a person if he is a criminal or just a man who was just tested by God and needs no punishment

the-toughest-battles-v0-8lpgzwbqmewc1.png
 
Are you still talking about Jon Jones? This guy’s been talked about for years. You’re asking, we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy, this creep, that is unbelievable

😇
 

I'm guessing that you could count the number of successful prosecutions for "Use of Telephone to Terrify, Intimidate, Threaten, Harass, Annoy or Offend" in cases where:

1) the offender didn't make the call;
2) the offender was drunk;
3) the offender and the person on the other end of the call were complete strangers; and
4) the offender never left his home

on the fingers of one wrist stump. My second guess is that the entire point of this charge is to trick Jones into admitting he was drunk as part of his defense, setting him up for a DUI. It's not likely to work.
 
The court needs to make an example of this guy because continually letting him off does nothing.

They should legally force him to fight Aspinall if he commits a single crime again. That would scare him straight
Money goes a long way when you can pay the people who get hurt to drop charges.

It provides an incentive never to see justice done, since legal proceedings are costly, time-consuming, and stressful.
 
Does something just trigger in Jon's brain that makes him take off sprinting as soon as he's in a car crash?
Same shit happened with Aspinall. He envisioned the car crash in the form of Tom's fists and ran away.
 
As a fan of what he did in the cage, I think locking him up for a bit would be the best thing for his own benefit and that of public safety before he goes full Francis and kills someone.

But the reality is that is not going to happen because his criminal IQ is on par with his fight IQ. Fleeing the scene is extremely beneficial to him legally because it highly limits the charges they can put on him.

On a side note did noone else notice the statement that when the police arrived they found a woman sitting in the passenger seat naked as s jaybird from the waist down? Did he run off with her knickers or did she just not have any when she got in the car?
 
