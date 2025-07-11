Captain Herb
Jon Jones hit with new charge and duplicate charge related to car accident in February, attorney files to dismiss
Jon Jones was hit with new charges related to a car accident back in February where he’s accused of leaving the scene of an accident but the second case also alleges a new charge, which is attorney has filed to get dismissed.
Online records and court officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that a second case was filed against Jones on June 30 with the same charge for leaving the scene of an accident, but this criminal complaint also featured a second charge for Use of Telephone to Terrify, Intimidate, Threaten, Harass, Annoy or Offend.
Maybe they'll get around to dui/hit and run