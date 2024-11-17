Jones hilariously updates his IG profile picture.....

BeastDanSevern
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2015
- Messages
- 495
- Reaction score
- 227
You know hes hurting everytime hes called a duck. Trying to play it off. He'll talk about his paycheck and money earned. That man is not happy when he wakes up in the morning.Yeah this fight is happening.....
He's having a duck as profile picture.I'm old and out of touch, but are we comfortable using the word hilarious here?
What's the joke?
Yeah this fight is happening.....
I don't mind the banter. Fans of meritocracy wouldn't get much attention otherwise.You know hes hurting everytime hes called a duck. Trying to play it off. He'll talk about his paycheck and money earned. That man is not happy when he wakes up in the morning.