Jones hilariously updates his IG profile picture.....

Back-up the money truck to Jon’s driveway cause the fight is all but accepted….
 
"I'm the greatest fighter of all time so I don't need to prove myself against the most dangerous fighters" is such a weird fucking take.
 
Weird seeing such a great fighter be so mentally fragile. All them Jones brothers are messed up

So he is tall, a good fighter, religious, rich, and has a good sense of humor?! He truly is the whole package. My heart is melting
what is sorta amusing

is i think he beats tom kinda easily. Tom isn’t exactly mr takedown defense
 
Stipe is in his 40's.

Lame duck.

Glad Jon is making jokes like an asshole.
 
DrunkMonkMeth said:
You know hes hurting everytime hes called a duck. Trying to play it off. He'll talk about his paycheck and money earned. That man is not happy when he wakes up in the morning.
I don't mind the banter. Fans of meritocracy wouldn't get much attention otherwise.
 
He's pretending to laugh now but unstable Jones is going to get really fed up with constantly being called a duck for the next decade and beyond. And being that his narcissistic ass can't keep off of social media, it's going to be a daily reminder for him. The beds we make...
 
He's definitely leaning into this criticism.
 
