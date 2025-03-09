Jones has nowhere to hide now. He either fights Aspinall or retires.

"Conor is looking pretty massive these days.. let's see if we can get in the octagon together.. whenever it fits both of our busy schedules."As an Alex fan this is the biggest upside to him losing to Ank and I look forward to see what bs Jon will spew next
100%The only upside of Pereira losing is that Jones has nowhere to hide. Unless he wants to drop down to 205 (lol). Either he fights Aspinall or retires.
Jones' reign at HW will always be fraudulent if he doesn't fight Aspinall.Well like Jon said… he can have that useless belt. Tom needs it way more than Jon does anyway
