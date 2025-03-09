  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Jones has nowhere to hide now. He either fights Aspinall or retires.

Jones wanted Pereira for a reason and was even willing to pretend Pereira would've done more for his legacy as a way to duck Aspinall.

That can't happen now.

Well like Jon said… he can have that useless belt. Tom needs it way more than Jon does anyway
 
Wish Jones would just retire so we don't see Aspinall waste so much of his prime years.
 
As an Alex fan this is the biggest upside to him losing to Ank and I look forward to see what bs Jon will spew next
"Conor is looking pretty massive these days.. let's see if we can get in the octagon together.. whenever it fits both of our busy schedules."
 
The only upside of Pereira losing is that Jones has nowhere to hide. Unless he wants to drop down to 205 (lol). Either he fights Aspinall or retires.
 
He'll just retire, or should. His record is beyond cemented. I think cheaters are disqualified, but no one is matching his record anytime soon.
 
Well like Jon said… he can have that useless belt. Tom needs it way more than Jon does anyway
Nawwww

All Jon care about is his legacy, even due hes a fraud already
3x failed tests and getting away with it is very impressive

Surely I would KO you in 35 secs if im allowed to take turinabol, or you believe it does nothing to the human body? you want to find out?
 
