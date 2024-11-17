Jones has FINISHED 5 HW champions

icemun
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2021
- Messages
- 3,082
- Reaction score
- 3,061
It's okay the steroids, wife beating and drug use keep him below GSPWelp there went the argument for trying to put GSP over Jones in GOAT rankings
I watched Jones kick him in the head and finish him with vicious gnpHe actually didn't finish DC, that fight is a no contest because he was juiced up
This is not a Nice man Championship. Even if Jon Jones was a , that's wouldn't change his GOAT satusIt's okay the steroids, wife beating and drug use keep him below GSP
and before they had turned 42 years old and could hardly talkDidn't Fedor beat like 8 or 9 UFC champs?
Idk no one cares about Mark McGuire or Barry Bonds Hr records because they were juicedThis is not a Nice man Championship. Even if Jon Jones was a , that's wouldn't change his GOAT satus
While we're at it, let's dig up Rumble's corpse and settle that one once and for allI think we need to see Jon vs Fedor next. To see who is real GOAT between UFC and Pride GOATs
Didn't Fedor beat like 8 or 9 UFC champs?
Bro, I was about to edit my comment and add that!!! Great minds really think alike.While we're at it, let's dig up Rumble's corpse and settle that one once and for all
Fedor ducked Jones, confirmed. Obvious duck of the current GOAT
View attachment 1071888
I heard the bone spurs division is stacked with talentFedor ducked Jones, confirmed. Obvious duck of the current GOAT
View attachment 1071888
The bottom picture looks a lot like Vitor Gracie.Brendan Vera ONE FC HW champion
View attachment 1071869
Ryan Bader Bellator HW champion
View attachment 1071871
Daniel Cormer UFC HW champion
View attachment 1071872
Cyril Gane UFC HW interim champion
View attachment 1071875
Stipe Miocic UFC HW champion. Most accredited HW champion ever.
View attachment 1071876
Honoroble mention Vitor Belfort. Former UFC HW champion who had no known weaknesses
View attachment 1071877
If Im not mistakenFedor
Mir
Arlovski
Rampage
Sylvia
Nog
Coleman
Randleman
Jones
Shogun
Machida
Rampage
Evans
Belfort
Dc
Glover
Gane
Stipe