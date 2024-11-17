  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones has FINISHED 5 HW champions

Brendan Vera ONE FC HW champion

1731825558615.png

Ryan Bader Bellator HW champion

1731825587417.png


Daniel Cormer UFC HW champion

1731825628993.png

Cyril Gane UFC HW interim champion

1731825696708.png


Stipe Miocic UFC HW champion. Most accredited HW champion ever.

1731825726000.png



Honoroble mention Vitor Belfort. Former UFC HW champion who had no known weaknesses

1731825780232.png
 

Why did you put the Gane pic in twice? Is he your favorite?
 
The steroid talk is always so epically weak. GSP himself said that almost everyone is taking PEDs and not getting caught was all you needed to perfect. If you seriously think GH belly GSP ala Micheal Chandler tonight was natty you truly living with your head in the sand.
 
The bottom picture looks a lot like Vitor Gracie.
 
