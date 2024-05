Jones has been fighting longer than stipe

just wanted to share factsjones first started fighting pro at 2008stipe at 2010jones became the ufc champ at 2011stipe at 2016jones the only fighter who survived pre drug testing era ,USADA ERAGSP retired during USADA ERAFedor lost left and right in a drug testing org.Its been a very long time jones was a part of the golden era of MMAhe even has more milage than stipeIn this era jones haters hate him because he could still beat up any big name fighters like stipe or pereirano offense on tom but hes a nobody compared to stipe and even pereira who is a double champsad realitybut these are facts