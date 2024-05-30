Jones has been fighting longer than stipe

orca
P4P #1 Machida fan
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 20, 2017
- Messages
- 5,000
- Reaction score
- 1,415
just wanted to share facts
jones first started fighting pro at 2008
stipe at 2010
jones became the ufc champ at 2011
stipe at 2016
jones the only fighter who survived pre drug testing era ,USADA ERA
GSP retired during USADA ERA
Fedor lost left and right in a drug testing org.
Its been a very long time jones was a part of the golden era of MMA
he even has more milage than stipe
In this era jones haters hate him because he could still beat up any big name fighters like stipe or pereira
no offense on tom but hes a nobody compared to stipe and even pereira who is a double champ
sad reality
but these are facts
