Jones has been fighting longer than stipe

just wanted to share facts
jones first started fighting pro at 2008
stipe at 2010
jones became the ufc champ at 2011
stipe at 2016

jones the only fighter who survived pre drug testing era ,USADA ERA
GSP retired during USADA ERA
Fedor lost left and right in a drug testing org.

Its been a very long time jones was a part of the golden era of MMA
he even has more milage than stipe

In this era jones haters hate him because he could still beat up any big name fighters like stipe or pereira
no offense on tom but hes a nobody compared to stipe and even pereira who is a double champ
sad reality
but these are factsUntitled.png
 
So what you're telling me is all the bitching about Stipe being old is Jones haters trying to discredit his Stipe win?

Color me shocked. I never thought they would stoop that low!
 
