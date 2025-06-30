Jones gives a response to Mighty Mouse claiming he shouldn't be in GOAT discussions

To be fair, 125 was a joke when MM was the lord of all creation, so perhaps he should just shut his mouth about this topic. 205 used to be a killing field before USADA ruined the party (a theory I'll defend given how piss-poor LHW has become since drug-testing became a *thing*).

MM was definitely good, but I think it became apparent to even casual viewers that we were witnessing a weak division more than a great fighter. It got boring.

Jones, love him or hate him (I personally hate him) was an orca in a sea of sharks. Elite fighter after elite fighter utterly humiliated.

Also:

Jones lost to Reyes. Not even debatable.
 
BullyKutta said:
Every time there is a dominant champ the division seems weak. Remember the trash Anderson fought, gsp started to get old, Jones is fighting Santos. These long reigns always make the division seem thin
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Jon Jones bites back at Demetrious Johnson for discrediting him in the UFC GOAT debate https://share.google/BUT53tfE0WpjsM4Yo

Fairly weak response, saying fans will do their homework into the testing orgs, etc.

We have, Jon.

We've seen you get busted and stripped, multiple times. lol
I generally agree with the 'PEDs remove a fighter from the GOAT discussions' with two exceptions.
*A.Silva had a terrible leg break so I give him a pass on taking whatever his doctor prescribed to him, or whatever else to recover from an injury that severe.
*Sean Sherk (not in the GOAT discussions) was practically consuming an entire GNC store in a monthly basis so it's understandable if some products actually contained PEDs or have a false positive for PEDs. His three separate polygraph tests confirm he never knowingly took anything illegal.

But Jones has nothing close to that benefit of the doubt. Even the supposed excuse he took gas station dick pills seems like an convenient excuse to stroke his ego - "I got a big dick, Joe."
And at this point everything he says is related to his ego, including turning down a GIANT payday to fight Aspinall because his ego couldn't take a loss.

He may be the most extreme case of narcissism in the history of combat sports, even moreso than Mayweather, and I'd be interested in hearing a convincing case of someone who surpasses them both.
 
Hymen Crusher said:
Fair point.
 
BullyKutta said:
You must have skipped out on the later years then because Jones certainly didn't "utterly humilate" some of the least deserving title challengers in MMA history. In fact, it's almost like he suddenly looked like a shell of himself after a long suspension. Gee, I wonder why that is?? 🤔

Jones from 2009-2014 was great. Jones from 2016 - modern day was pretty damn lackluster.

I agree that MM ran out of contenders after a while and that his later defenses actually hurt his resume more than it helped (just like Jones) but you are still being completely disrespectful to him calling him a "good" fighter in a weak division and I highly question your MMA knowledge based on these very "wikipedia based" takes.
 
