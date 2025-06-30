Jones gives a response to Mighty Mouse claiming he shouldn't be in GOAT discussions

Arm Barbarian said:



Jon Jones bites back at Demetrious Johnson for discrediting him in the UFC GOAT debate https://share.google/BUT53tfE0WpjsM4Yo

Fairly weak response, saying fans will do their homework into the testing orgs, etc.

We have, Jon.

We've seen you get busted and stripped, multiple times. lol

I generally agree with the 'PEDs remove a fighter from the GOAT discussions' with two exceptions.*A.Silva had a terrible leg break so I give him a pass on taking whatever his doctor prescribed to him, or whatever else to recover from an injury that severe.*Sean Sherk (not in the GOAT discussions) was practically consuming an entire GNC store in a monthly basis so it's understandable if some products actually contained PEDs or have a false positive for PEDs. His three separate polygraph tests confirm he never knowingly took anything illegal.But Jones has nothing close to that benefit of the doubt. Even the supposed excuse he took gas station dick pills seems like an convenient excuse to stroke his ego - "I got a big dick, Joe."And at this point everything he says is related to his ego, including turning down a GIANT payday to fight Aspinall because his ego couldn't take a loss.He may be the most extreme case of narcissism in the history of combat sports, even moreso than Mayweather, and I'd be interested in hearing a convincing case of someone who surpasses them both.