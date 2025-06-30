Jones gives a response to Mighty Mouse claiming he shouldn't be in GOAT discussions

Arm Barbarian
Jon Jones bites back at Demetrious Johnson for discrediting him in the UFC GOAT debate https://share.google/BUT53tfE0WpjsM4Yo
Fairly weak response, saying fans will do their homework into the testing orgs, etc.
We have, Jon.
We've seen you get busted and stripped, multiple times. lol
