  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones getting too much hate

Genki Sudo

Genki Sudo

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
May 14, 2021
Messages
292
Reaction score
301
At this point i dont know why people are hating on jones for being jones. The real outrage should be saved for the goof father himself. Dana has at every step enabled jon jones and his idiocy. This riddiculous narrative that jones is p4p no1 based on historical fights and one win over a french mental midget is a prime example of this. The elder abuse in ufc 309 would have even made conor think twice. Now that jones has beat up an incoherent geriatric hes talking about fighting pereira. It just begs the question as to what was the point of his 3 year bulk to get to HW other than to duck ngannou and get the last few picograms out his system. Its not like jones is a ppv juggernaut so why didnt dana put him in his place. How many careers did jones end or at the very least change the trajectory of through his cheating yet dana still making out like jones is some kind of Savant.

Refering to the recent fight as an undisputed hw title fight was laughable when aspinal has been doing all the leg work and actually stringing wins together. Dana knew this fight proved nothing but he glazed bones like he was the second coming of jesus. Its dana thats slowley destroying the UFC not jones. The PPV numbers will be intresting as im guessing that hardcore fans will know this main event was ballocks and the casuals probably dont even know who jones is. Stipe wasnt the only one past his prime in that cage, dana should be shown the door as well.
 
Genki Sudo said:
At this point i dont know why people are hating on jones for being jones. The real outrage should be saved for the goof father himself. Dana has at every step enabled jon jones and his idiocy. This riddiculous narrative that jones is p4p no1 based on historical fights and one win over a french mental midget is a prime example of this. The elder abuse in ufc 309 would have even made conor think twice. Now that jones has beat up an incoherent geriatric hes talking about fighting pereira. It just begs the question as to what was the point of his 3 year bulk to get to HW other than to duck ngannou and get the last few picograms out his system. Its not like jones is a ppv juggernaut so why didnt dana put him in his place. How many careers did jones end or at the very least change the trajectory of through his cheating yet dana still making out like jones is some kind of Savant.

Refering to the recent fight as an undisputed hw title fight was laughable when aspinal has been doing all the leg work and actually stringing wins together. Dana knew this fight proved nothing but he glazed bones like he was the second coming of jesus. Its dana thats slowley destroying the UFC not jones. The PPV numbers will be intresting as im guessing that hardcore fans will know this main event was ballocks and the casuals probably dont even know who jones is. Stipe wasnt the only one past his prime in that cage, dana should be shown the door as well.
Click to expand...

He ducked Ngnannou?? How?? I thought Jon agreed to the fight and they offered Francis the fight in his contract to take place early 2023 and Francis declined and left the UFC. Sounds like someone else avoided the fight.
 
Legit they need to make a jones hate mega thread this is getting out of hand. Maybe his own sub forum?


JKS said:
He ducked Ngnannou?? How?? I thought Jon agreed to the fight and they offered Francis the fight in his contract to take place early 2023 and Francis declined and left the UFC. Sounds like someone else avoided the fight.
Click to expand...

Bro, There is ZERO rhyme or reason to it. Even a moderater here said that Jones dare not speak francis name when he has plenty of times lmao. The derangement is real out here.
 
Have you heard about our lord and savior?

Maga 2056. Trump is the best.

archer-krieger-smoke-bomb.gif
 
JKS said:
He ducked Ngnannou?? How?? I thought Jon agreed to the fight and they offered Francis the fight in his contract to take place early 2023 and Francis declined and left the UFC. Sounds like someone else avoided the fight.
Click to expand...
Jones is nowhere to be seen when fight was to be made. Then when ngannou is unwilling to sign an ironclad contract...ngannou is the one doing the ducking? Have a word with yourself
 
JKS said:
He ducked Ngnannou?? How?? I thought Jon agreed to the fight and they offered Francis the fight in his contract to take place early 2023 and Francis declined and left the UFC. Sounds like someone else avoided the fight.
Click to expand...
Source on that?
 
Guy failed multiple PED tests, got into a car accident and broke a pregnant woman's arm, ran away, ran back to grab money + drugs from his car, then ran away again and just left her there. The same guy physically assaulted his wife and his own kids called the cops on him.

Jon Jones doesn't get enough hate.
 
What heavyweights has Jones beaten? Gane, who everyone knows can't wrestle, and a dilapidated Stipe who had not fought in 3.5 years. He is ducking Francis.
 
JKS said:
He ducked Ngnannou?? How?? I thought Jon agreed to the fight and they offered Francis the fight in his contract to take place early 2023 and Francis declined and left the UFC. Sounds like someone else avoided the fight.
Click to expand...
We literally just talked about this.

forums.sherdog.com

The timeline of Jon Jones refusing to fight Ngannou

There are certain posters trying to spin the narrative about who was ducking who. I remember this time period so I compiled the news that came out about these negotiations and there's a documented 2 and a half years of Jon Jones refusing to fight Ngannou. 5/29/2020 - Jones is asking for Deontay...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com



Screen_Shot_2021_03_29_at_10.39.32_AM.png


Jones spent 2 and a half years ducking Francis
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Guy failed multiple PED tests, got into a car accident and broke a pregnant woman's arm, ran away, ran back to grab money + drugs from his car, then ran away again and just left her there. The same guy physically assaulted his wife and his own kids called the cops on him.

Jon Jones doesn't get enough hate.
Click to expand...
100%

The fact that this dude has fans is kind of sickening to me.
 
Jon Jones is one of my favorite fighters of all time. My displeasure, if you can call it that, lies with Dana White
for perpetuating this charade that the Jones-Stipe fight was a legitimate title fight.
 
I can hate on both. Jones for blatantly ducking and refusing to give an opportunity to somebody that’s earned it, instead chasing vanity fights for his ego. And Dana for allowing and enabling it every step of the way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Söze Aldo
Is the UFC actually going to try to sell the winner of Jones vs Stipe as the best MMA HW in the world?
2
Replies
38
Views
792
Tweak896
Tweak896
TerraRayzing
How does this Dana and Jones bromance end?
2 3
Replies
44
Views
535
mangokush
mangokush
Alpha_T83
Who would Jon Jones fight if Stipe was injured?
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
4K
tritestill
tritestill

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,617
Messages
56,534,049
Members
175,269
Latest member
MPs0Free

Share this page

Back
Top