Jones getting too much hate

At this point i dont know why people are hating on jones for being jones. The real outrage should be saved for the goof father himself. Dana has at every step enabled jon jones and his idiocy. This riddiculous narrative that jones is p4p no1 based on historical fights and one win over a french mental midget is a prime example of this. The elder abuse in ufc 309 would have even made conor think twice. Now that jones has beat up an incoherent geriatric hes talking about fighting pereira. It just begs the question as to what was the point of his 3 year bulk to get to HW other than to duck ngannou and get the last few picograms out his system. Its not like jones is a ppv juggernaut so why didnt dana put him in his place. How many careers did jones end or at the very least change the trajectory of through his cheating yet dana still making out like jones is some kind of Savant.



Refering to the recent fight as an undisputed hw title fight was laughable when aspinal has been doing all the leg work and actually stringing wins together. Dana knew this fight proved nothing but he glazed bones like he was the second coming of jesus. Its dana thats slowley destroying the UFC not jones. The PPV numbers will be intresting as im guessing that hardcore fans will know this main event was ballocks and the casuals probably dont even know who jones is. Stipe wasnt the only one past his prime in that cage, dana should be shown the door as well.