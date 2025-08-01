  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Jones gets taken down once again

Jones' fragile ego must have taken another dump. Now, he needs to go beat the sh*t out of another woman to feel manly enough again.

p.s. the other guy stopped fighting as soon as he got the takedown. I am sure there will be people saying Jones got his back. He simply quit as soon as he landed the takedown and started looking at the camera.
 
That was a fuckin' badass takedown. I don't remember ever seeing that
 
deviake said:
That was a fuckin' badass takedown. I don't remember ever seeing that
It's impressive especially from a dude of his size but probably you haven't seen it because it wouldn't be effective in a real fight. He gave Jon his back
 
That's the same "takedown," it's still jumping into a body triangle--Jones didn't take the back anymore than a fighter takes guard when his opponent jumps guard--and Jones still isn't trying.
 
JBJ was here said:
That's the same "takedown," it's still jumping into a body triangle--Jones didn't take the back anymore than a fighter takes guard when his opponent jumps guard--and Jones still isn't trying.
Cope harder.

Jones got manhandled by a dude TREE TIMES smaller
 
