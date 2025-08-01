Jones gets taken down once again

TimeToTrain
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2008
- Messages
- 4,216
- Reaction score
- 1,879
And by the same guy, anyone know his name?
It's impressive especially from a dude of his size but probably you haven't seen it because it wouldn't be effective in a real fight. He gave Jon his backThat was a fuckin' badass takedown. I don't remember ever seeing that
Cope harder.That's the same "takedown," it's still jumping into a body triangle--Jones didn't take the back anymore than a fighter takes guard when his opponent jumps guard--and Jones still isn't trying.