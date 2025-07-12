Jones' gambit

I think with the possibility of a white house event looming, Jones has made a pretty calculated move to sit out on the sidelines. I'm not sure if he knew about the possibility or he has just been given a life line but at this stage it's a good decision if there is a remote chance of that event happening.





I do feel like this event would be such a ridiculous look for the US that someone's gonna rein Trump back on it, but who knows, the US does look like more and more of a farce every day for those of us living outside so I can see it going ahead too.







But if that event does happen, it's a pretty good gamble. It will give Aspinall 2-3 fights under which he could possible lose the strap either through a fluke, injury ala Blaydes or hell even someone like Gane - I don't see Aspinall having an easy time with him as most seem to think. Bd could easily get outpointed in a dull stand up only fight if Gane has been taking training seriously.







In any case, there will be a chance for the HW title to change hands and for Jones to sweep in and headline regardless of who it is on the other end. It would give him the same dream payday, a historic event, and possibly even an easy win if it's not Tom. And even if it's still Tom he can then make the big decision then which he'll probably be more inclined to as not only will it be the biggest event of all time and he'll pocket the biggest payday, he can also claim he is almost 40 and had a good run while acknowledging Tom and restore his reputation somewhat if he loses.



The UFC does not have and will be unlikely to have any mainstream stars by then so Jones is a guaranteed shoe in for main event.





But at the same time if that doesn't happen, it's not going to be a pretty outcome for Jon. The sentiment among the newer crowd is that Jon is a total duck and piece of shit and he is getting meme'd on every day. And what is the likelihood he is gonna be able to stay retired like Khabib/GSP given his lifestyle? He will likely go busto and need to scramble for scraps 3-5 years down the line and take whatever he can get for less than <1/10 of the payday (maybe even <1/20) and be even more out of shape. Plus having the lingering thoughts about the lost career high payday of 30+mill eating at him.





Like look at Francis, does anyone care he got flatlined like that by AJ while giving Fury a run for his money? A fight that even obejctively should have been a draw had Francis not been a tank causing the ref to miss the elbow which should have been an insta pt deduction. Subjectively many thought he won it. Going 0-2 in those circumstances vs. the best in the game while pocketing 60+ mill isn't a bad look at all. I reckon he gained more respect from it.





Something Jones could have had as well even if he had lost a fight to Tom and not tanked his public image even further.





So overall I think a lot of Jones' career will be riding on this hypothetical event happening. Quite a sweat imo.