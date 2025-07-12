Jones' gambit

N

No Mas

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 18, 2011
Messages
1,630
Reaction score
799
I think with the possibility of a white house event looming, Jones has made a pretty calculated move to sit out on the sidelines. I'm not sure if he knew about the possibility or he has just been given a life line but at this stage it's a good decision if there is a remote chance of that event happening.


I do feel like this event would be such a ridiculous look for the US that someone's gonna rein Trump back on it, but who knows, the US does look like more and more of a farce every day for those of us living outside so I can see it going ahead too.



But if that event does happen, it's a pretty good gamble. It will give Aspinall 2-3 fights under which he could possible lose the strap either through a fluke, injury ala Blaydes or hell even someone like Gane - I don't see Aspinall having an easy time with him as most seem to think. Bd could easily get outpointed in a dull stand up only fight if Gane has been taking training seriously.



In any case, there will be a chance for the HW title to change hands and for Jones to sweep in and headline regardless of who it is on the other end. It would give him the same dream payday, a historic event, and possibly even an easy win if it's not Tom. And even if it's still Tom he can then make the big decision then which he'll probably be more inclined to as not only will it be the biggest event of all time and he'll pocket the biggest payday, he can also claim he is almost 40 and had a good run while acknowledging Tom and restore his reputation somewhat if he loses.

The UFC does not have and will be unlikely to have any mainstream stars by then so Jones is a guaranteed shoe in for main event.


But at the same time if that doesn't happen, it's not going to be a pretty outcome for Jon. The sentiment among the newer crowd is that Jon is a total duck and piece of shit and he is getting meme'd on every day. And what is the likelihood he is gonna be able to stay retired like Khabib/GSP given his lifestyle? He will likely go busto and need to scramble for scraps 3-5 years down the line and take whatever he can get for less than <1/10 of the payday (maybe even <1/20) and be even more out of shape. Plus having the lingering thoughts about the lost career high payday of 30+mill eating at him.


Like look at Francis, does anyone care he got flatlined like that by AJ while giving Fury a run for his money? A fight that even obejctively should have been a draw had Francis not been a tank causing the ref to miss the elbow which should have been an insta pt deduction. Subjectively many thought he won it. Going 0-2 in those circumstances vs. the best in the game while pocketing 60+ mill isn't a bad look at all. I reckon he gained more respect from it.


Something Jones could have had as well even if he had lost a fight to Tom and not tanked his public image even further.


So overall I think a lot of Jones' career will be riding on this hypothetical event happening. Quite a sweat imo.
 
He doesn't have anything loose--he's retired--so sure he should ask for the fight even though it's pie in the sky. Why not and it keeps people talking about him.
 
No Mas said:
I think with the possibility of a white house event looming,...
Click to expand...
You can hate the Trump-clown as much as you want, I find the whole thing bizarre, but this must be the best thing that has ever graced MMA.

I can't even think of something that compares to having a show on the lawn of the house where the President of the United States resides.

Bottom line! I mean fo really reals.

1752283717730.png
 
It's going to be the Conor / Khabib ... Champ v Champ all over again.
 
Jones would not could not fight Aspinall at the White House.

Jones would not could not fight Aspinall on a boat.

Jones would not could not fight Aspinall with a boat.

Etc. Etc. You get the idea. Jones is going to fight Arlovski for the real HW belt or something else equally as ludicrous.
 
I wonder if Trump will invite this guy to the event?

Diddy: Sean Combs denies rape allegation in court papers - BBC News
 
A fight at the White House is so lame. Thats like being a kid and hearing your favorite Punk/Rap/Metal whatever band on the speakers at Walmart with your grandma whistling along to it. Stop mixing politics and pugilism -its lame.
 
One convicted abuser invites a group of other accused and convicted abusers to his house, amazing. It pisses me off because they talk about saving money but everyday just piss more of it away. They are all clowns.
 
Ah the emperor is bringing us blood sport. Maybe he’ll stick a bunch of Christians in a cage with lions, eventually, and complete the full circle of irony.
 
Dude is an aging fighter with too much to lose. I respect his self-awareness, and he gets too much hate for his personality… but adequate hate for his actions. He’s watched everyone before him stick around too long and face basically him, and he doesn’t want done to him what he did to Shogun and he knows it’s the name of the game.

It’s the business era now, not the bushido era… and he’s playing the game and doing what’s right for him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
Jon Jones vs Tom — here what's going on
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
Luffy
Luffy
Captain Herb
News Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall. Calling all Shookologists and Sher-psychologists
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
5K
Dave Poodle
Dave Poodle
AMAZINGUFC
Tom should forget about Jones and ask for another fight
6 7 8
Replies
151
Views
4K
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas
Alpha_T83
Media Good Ariel Helwani analysis on Jon Jones' tweets
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
lagofala
lagofala
Luffy
DDP says Jon Jones doesn't need to prove anything else
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
3K
TankAbbott4Eva
TankAbbott4Eva

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,668
Messages
57,546,861
Members
175,747
Latest member
Monk

Share this page

Back
Top