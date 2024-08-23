Jones ducked Ngannou for years!

10000yearsold

10000yearsold

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 17, 2021
Messages
1,412
Reaction score
1,361
Does anyone actually think Ngannou ducked Jones?
Ngannou was the champion of the HW division for years while Jones sat out "bulking". He had every opportunity over that time frame to fight him, but declined to do so. He did not return until Ngannou left the promotion. These are facts.

Just wanna set the record straight that Jon Jones is a duck. He ducked Ngannou and now he is ducking Aspinall. That is all.
 
Jones bulked up for years only to show up fat. He’s also fighting Ngannou’s leftovers like Gane & Stipe.
 
Jon had been “bulking” for about ten years, then as soon as Francis left he moved up. Such a crazy coincidence. He wasn’t afraid of Francis though, he’s not afraid of any fighter, that’s why he’s fighting old man Stipe and not Aspinall
 
The GOAT just wanted to get paid accordingly to how risky his opponents are.
 
flektarn said:
The GOAT just wanted to get paid accordingly to how risky his opponents are.
Click to expand...
you really believe that was the issue? You think he got more money to fight Gane than he could have to fight Ngannou?

Please recall that Ngannou fought every contender presented to him for a period of about 3 years while Jones sat out. Jones had a standing open offer to fight Ngannou over that time. Anytime he might have wanted to accept it, the fight was there for him. He declined to pursue it. His statement about why he was doing this was to bulk, not negotiate finance.
 
The lead-up doesn't matter. When a contract was actually ready, Francis said no while Jon said yes.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
The lead-up doesn't matter. When a contract was actually ready, Francis said no while Jon said yes.
Click to expand...
Francis said no? where did you see this? Francis was done with the promotion. He was no longer under contract and had a verbal agreement with Tyson Fury for a super fight that would pay him millions upon millions.
why are you supporting this revisionist history?
 
10000yearsold said:
you really believe that was the issue? You think he got more money to fight Gane than he could have to fight Ngannou?

Please recall that Ngannou fought every contender presented to him for a period of about 3 years while Jones sat out. Jones had a standing open offer to fight Ngannou over that time. Anytime he might have wanted to accept it, the fight was there for him. He declined to pursue it. His statement about why he was doing this was to bulk, not negotiate finance.
Click to expand...
I'm sure he got way less money for Gane than what he would've wanted for Ngannou. But Gane was way less risky.
Hes made statements before that they weren't reaching the numbers he wanted for the Ngannou fight.

When ngannou wants more money and to be able to box: YOU GO GIRL, YAASS SLAAAAYY
When Jones wants money: BOOOOO, HES DUCKING
 
Wow, this is a new thought.

No shit jones did. He was terrified of Francine.
 
10000yearsold said:
Francis said no? where did you see this? Francis was done with the promotion. He was no longer under contract and had a verbal agreement with Tyson Fury for a super fight that would pay him millions upon millions.
why are you supporting this revisionist history?
Click to expand...

Francis himself said he turned down the Jon Jones fight.
 
flektarn said:
I'm sure he got way less money for Gane than what he would've wanted for Ngannou. But Gane was way less risky.
Hes made statements before that they weren't reaching the numbers he wanted for the Ngannou fight.

When ngannou wants more money and to be able to box: YOU GO GIRL, YAASS SLAAAAYY
When Jones wants money: BOOOOO, HES DUCKING
Click to expand...
Ok fair. You backed up your point. However, do you really think this is just a matter of abject bias?

Jones sat out for years. Making no money rather than ngannou money. Ngannou left to go make heavyweight boxing championship money. That’s what is really more the issue here and why the attitude is different for each.

Sorry this forum keeps resetting. It’s almost impossible for me to post on here
 
10000yearsold said:
Does anyone actually think Ngannou ducked Jones?
Ngannou was the champion of the HW division for years while Jones sat out "bulking". He had every opportunity over that time frame to fight him, but declined to do so. He did not return until Ngannou left the promotion. These are facts.

Just wanna set the record straight that Jon Jones is a duck. He ducked Ngannou and now he is ducking Aspinall. That is all.
Click to expand...
It's true and we don't even have to believe Frank to know that. Jones never, ever, in good faith, publicly said he wanted to fight Ngannou. Not ever, and the offer to fight for "Deontay Wilder money" (30 million dollars) obviously doesn't count.
 
Marko Polo said:
Jon had been “bulking” for about ten years, then as soon as Francis left he moved up. Such a crazy coincidence. He wasn’t afraid of Francis though, he’s not afraid of any fighter, that’s why he’s fighting old man Stipe and not Aspinall
Click to expand...

He ducked Stipe the same way, only reason was waiting years for Father Time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TheTribalQueef
Jon Jones never ducked Anthony Johnson
2
Replies
23
Views
668
GrantB13
GrantB13
Captain Herb
He who doesn't fall in the ring never stood up in the first place
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
Davidjacksonjones
Davidjacksonjones
Georges Hefner
Dana says Jones & Gane beat Aspinall
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
3K
fjodor
fjodor
Sensee
  • Poll
Dana still claims Frances didn’t want to fight Jones..
4 5 6
Replies
115
Views
3K
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,865
Messages
56,080,231
Members
175,063
Latest member
yodog

Share this page

Back
Top