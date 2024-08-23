Jones ducked Ngannou for years!

10000yearsold
Does anyone actually think Ngannou ducked Jones?
Ngannou was the champion of the HW division for years while Jones sat out "bulking". He had every opportunity over that time frame to fight him, but declined to do so. He did not return until Ngannou left the promotion. These are facts.
Just wanna set the record straight that Jon Jones is a duck. He ducked Ngannou and now he is ducking Aspinall. That is all.
