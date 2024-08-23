Jones ducked Ngannou for years!

you really believe that was the issue? You think he got more money to fight Gane than he could have to fight Ngannou?



Please recall that Ngannou fought every contender presented to him for a period of about 3 years while Jones sat out. Jones had a standing open offer to fight Ngannou over that time. Anytime he might have wanted to accept it, the fight was there for him. He declined to pursue it. His statement about why he was doing this was to bulk, not negotiate finance.