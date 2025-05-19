News Jones Doesn't Care if He Gets Stripped, Will Continue to Monetize "Amazing Brand", Dana Shoulda Told Y'all

One X/Twitter user wrote to Jones on Sunday (18 May), “enjoying your last days as champ before being stripped [of your title] i see eh jon?”, to which the American replied: “Stripped? Lol do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that ?”

Another user replied: “Yes otherwise you’d have vacated the belt a long time ago because you don’t plan to fight Tom.” Jones then hit back again, writing: “Yall barkin up the wrong tree, I told the Ufc my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet.”

When one fan asked, “What exactly are your plans?”, Jones responded: “To continue to monetize on this amazing brand that I’ve created.” Another pressed, “So are you fighting again or not? You are the current champion of the division,” with Jones replying: “Not a bad idea.”

Jon Jones (right) stopped Stipe Miocic in November, retaining the regular UFC heavyweight title (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
The former two-time light-heavyweight champion also fired back at a fan who urged Jones to “shut the f*** up and fight”, writing: “This, this attitude, right here is making me a very wealthy man. This desperation is incredibly lucrative, so thank you. Keep it coming.”
 
