News Jones Doesn't Care if He Gets Stripped, Will Continue to Monetize "Amazing Brand", Dana Shoulda Told Y'all (I'm not fighting)

One X/Twitter user wrote to Jones on Sunday (18 May), “enjoying your last days as champ before being stripped [of your title] i see eh jon?”, to which the American replied: “Stripped? Lol do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that ?”

Another user replied: “Yes otherwise you’d have vacated the belt a long time ago because you don’t plan to fight Tom.” Jones then hit back again, writing: “Yall barkin up the wrong tree, I told the Ufc my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet.”

When one fan asked, “What exactly are your plans?”, Jones responded: “To continue to monetize on this amazing brand that I’ve created.” Another pressed, “So are you fighting again or not? You are the current champion of the division,” with Jones replying: “Not a bad idea.”

The former two-time light-heavyweight champion also fired back at a fan who urged Jones to “shut the f*** up and fight”, writing: “This, this attitude, right here is making me a very wealthy man. This desperation is incredibly lucrative, so thank you. Keep it coming.”--https://www.aol.com/news/jon-jones-accuses-ufc-withholding-083343861.html
 
He maybe ducking he maybe trolling

Only God and maybe Jones knows
 
legit the biggest ducking case in MMA history.. let alone in the UFC
We expected no less from the scumbag Jon "Legacy" Jones.

In Jon's own words, babymama too bloody to speak, on Dana's HOF induction night...

 
Can someone help me out here? What amazing brand is Jon talking about? Does he have a line of products or services?
 
Yea it's obvious Jones doesn't seem interested in fighting Aspinall. But I don't think we'll hear anything until the end of August, or September. That will be when Jones breaks the record for "longest heavyweight title reign" with a whopping 1 title defense in 2.5 years.

Once he's broken that record, I think the UFC will announce Aspinall vs Gane for the vacant title.

But my god, if Dana breaks down and gets greedy for PPVs, he could let Jones defend vs Pereira, and then we have 12 more months of Jon Jones ducking.
 
I've literally been saying it since day fucking 1 and yet there's so many dumbasses on here who are fully convinced he's been ready to sign to fight Tom.

Jon is a narcissist but he's a very predictable narcissist. But apparently not predictable enough for a fellow narcissist like Dana to see the writing on the wall.
 
Been saying this for years, but he had no intention of fighting after the Stipe fight.

All this talk he does is just to keep his brand going so he can make more money charging for seminars and other appearances. He'll be doing this for as many years as he can.

Dana knows all this too. He's just stringing everyone along as well because Jon is still part of the UFC brand.
 
