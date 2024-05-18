Jones Cherry picky fight.. 41 years old Miocic, coming from being Koed and hasn´t fight since 2021. Embarracing.

I mean yea but we already got plenty of these threads.
 
At least he's not getting KO'd by Uriah Hall or Ryan Bader
 
Which of your favourite fighters did he beat over the last 16 years?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Substance Abuse
Tom Aspinall Calls for Jon Jones to be Stripped: "I Should be the Real Champion."
6 7 8
Replies
144
Views
9K
dc007
dc007

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,502
Messages
55,564,493
Members
174,823
Latest member
MMACda

Share this page

Back
Top