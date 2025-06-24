Jones Cheated - How does one simply ignore that?

On paper, Jones' record is undeniably the greatest of all time. But the reality is, he failed drug tests as soon as USADA came along, and there's ample evidence suggesting he had been cheating beforehand. This short video about his T-levels during the first Cormier fight is relatively straightforward, and I haven't seen anyone convincingly dispute this. The residual amount of Turinabol strongly indicates former use, and no one has yet provided a credible explanation of how "tainted supplements" could contain Turinabol, which is not typical.



Jones' performances after he stopped testing positive were undeniably his worst. He had a lackluster showing against OSP, a split decision against Santos that many believe he lost, and a win against Reyes that most think he lost.

One would have to believe that Jones only cheated, which is unrealistic when enhanced testing is involved. And even if one assumes "everyone is on steroids," the fact remains that most of his opponents never tested positive: Gus, for example, lost a razor-close decision that had the media and fans split before enhanced testing was standard. That fight was extremely close, and if Jones had lost it, the discussion would be entirely different. There is good reason to think Jones was, at the time, using performance-enhancing drugs.

Those who claim we can't be certain whether Jones used PEDs are being disingenuous.

This, to me, remains the most compelling argument against considering him the GOAT.
 
This definitely disqualifies Jon from any and all GOAT talks. As well as ducking Tom
 
1) In his prime era everybody used.
2) Steroids don't magically click you into God mode. You still have to win fights.
3) You still have to have GOAT level traits to be considered one. Good fight IQ, good chin, able to fight through adversity, etc. Jon has those things too.
 
Aurelian said:
1) In his prime era everybody used.
2) Steroids don't magically click you into God mode. You still have to win fights.
3) You still have to have GOAt level traits to be considered one. Good fight IQ, good chin, able to fight through diversity, etc. Jon has those things too.
1) That's an assumption, not a fact. MM and GSP never failed a test, nor did most of Jon's opponents. You can speculate.
2) They don't have to make you "God", they can give you an advantage and that's enough. If one compares the relative performance of athletes that knowingly used PEDs, before and after their use, the outcome is extremely evident: Bigfoot, Ellenberger, Henderson, TJ... Cheating is cheating.
3) Nobody doubts his skills.
 
Why do you need hard evidence to dismiss someone as “goat”?. It is a made up thing, usually very subjective, choose whomever you want. Discussing it ad nauseam will certainly not win people over to your side of the argument, especially when it comes to Jones and his ped use.
 
krelianx said:
The problem is with your second last sentence.
 
Jones popped for PEDs, doesn't mean his whole record should be removed. He tested clean before and after he failed, his only fight he failed was removed from his record. His competition all fought pre-USADA or in other orgs that didn't test (Silva, GSP, Fedor). I don't know how everyone conveniently ignores the goat debate how all the best were basically under no testing.

Jones record is in fact the best post USADA, when compared to GSP or Silva.
 
So far Khabib GSP Anderson all labeled him greatest while knowing his missteps. So did the owners of the organization. Yet here you are failing at rewriting history
 
krelianx said:
1) That's an assumption, not a fact. MM and GSP never failed a test, nor did most of Jon's opponents. You can speculate.
Bro...

<36>
krelianx said:

2) They don't have to make you "God", they can give you an advantage and that's enough. If one compares the relative performance of athletes that knowingly used PEDs, before and after their use, the outcome is extremely evident: Bigfoot, Ellenberger, Henderson, TJ... Cheating is cheating.
With the very high number of people who used, and the lack of GOAT careers, we can safely say steroids aren't magical. Even if they help, 17-0 in title fights is tremendous.
krelianx said:
3) Nobody doubts his skills.
I was talking traits, not skills. Because these things are a necessity if you want a long and successful career.
 
