Jones Cheated - How does one simply ignore that?

On paper, Jones' record is undeniably the greatest of all time. But the reality is, he failed drug tests as soon as USADA came along, and there's ample evidence suggesting he had been cheating beforehand. This short video about his T-levels during the first Cormier fight is relatively straightforward, and I haven't seen anyone convincingly dispute this. The residual amount of Turinabol strongly indicates former use, and no one has yet provided a credible explanation of how "tainted supplements" could contain Turinabol, which is not typical.







Jones' performances after he stopped testing positive were undeniably his worst. He had a lackluster showing against OSP, a split decision against Santos that many believe he lost, and a win against Reyes that most think he lost.



One would have to believe that Jones only cheated, which is unrealistic when enhanced testing is involved. And even if one assumes "everyone is on steroids," the fact remains that most of his opponents never tested positive: Gus, for example, lost a razor-close decision that had the media and fans split before enhanced testing was standard. That fight was extremely close, and if Jones had lost it, the discussion would be entirely different. There is good reason to think Jones was, at the time, using performance-enhancing drugs.



Those who claim we can't be certain whether Jones used PEDs are being disingenuous.



This, to me, remains the most compelling argument against considering him the GOAT.