"Jones was afraid of fighting Ngannou but now that he knows hes fighting Gane he sleeps calmly at night."



The interview is in Russian and is very long but in short this guy is a boxer from Russia who came to Jackson's to help prepare Jones for Gane. He claims that Jon Jones was worried about and afraid of fighting Ngannou but "sleeps calmly at night" now that he knows he's fighting Gane.

It's funny because Jones recently released a statement about how Ngannou should be criticized for leaving the UFC right before Jones came back but the reality is that Francis has been calling Jones out for years. It's no coincidence Jones signed to fight again the second Francis had a falling out with the UFC.
 
I always felt that was the case, Jone being shook by Ngannou sending him to a shadow realm, which is what I think would have happened if they fought each other. Didn't think it was a coincidence that Jones came back literally right after Ngannou left either. Interesting to see someone who trained with Jones to come out and say this as there are tons of people who don't agree that Ngannou had him shook to his core.

With that said, I do disagree with people saying Gane is a tougher match up than Ngannou for Jones. Gane's wrestling looked dogshit against Ngannou of all people, and he's obviously not as scary on the feet as Ngannou is.

But, Jones hasn't looked good arguably since he popped for ped, and he's been away for a long time. No one knows what he will look like with added weight either. I don't think Jones will be what he once was. Even if he was, unless Gane's wrestling as bad as he showed against the freak of nature Ngannou from whom they weren't expecting tds frrom, Gane has a lot of attributes that could have made it tough for Jones in his absolute prime. If he struggled with Gus, if Gane's TDD is serviceable, Jones isn't beating Gane. And I think he's past it as well.

But only god knows for sure how bad or good Gane's wrestling is. Jones, after all, if it wasn't PED and really his natural ability that got him to the top, is likely the most talented fighter of all time, and arguably the greatest mma wrestler of all time. But time is undefeated, Jones popped twice, hasn't looked good arguably since he popped for peds and is coming off a long lay off.
 
I believe this, but not from a hater standpoint as most will and not only because of Ngannou. There were 2 things that were always interesting about Jones considering he can come off as a psychopath and really troubled man. And that you can always see a healthy dose of fear in him. He doesn't take fighting lightly, at least 90% of his career. With that, he is also tremendously coachable human. It is like he is aware just how brutal and unforgiving this sport and keeps it in mind when he fights. Doesn't really mesh with his general persona, but it is definitely healthy when fighting other people in cage.
 
I don't believe that one. Rumble isn't Ngannou, For example, Rumble hit Arlovski with everything but couldn't knock the guy out. I think Jones in his prime would not have worried about Rumble too much.

I do believe and feel Jones was afraid of fighting Ngannou. I think Jones would have ran through Rumble. The other way around against Ngannou.
 
Would love to see jones knocked out …. But highly doubt gane is the one to do it
 
Rumble beat the shit out of peak Gus as if Gus was today's version of Bisping.
 
This goes without saying. If your legacy as an unbeaten fighter in the GOAT discussion is on the line (as well as a 2nd title) the last person you want to be fighting is a guy who could drop you even with a glancing punch, or decapitate you with a clean one, especially after the way he sprawled on Stipe and then KOed him.

Gane is a much "safer" fight for Jones coming back with ring rust, he can make some mistakes and take some hits and still win through superior MMA technique. With Francis there couldn't be any mistakes, he would've had to be perfect for 5 rounds or be unconscious. That's why he stayed out, until the moment Francis left then he instantly signed up to fight anybody BUT Francis for the HW title. There is no other explanation for his behavior.
 
Losing isn’t the reason to fear Ngannou. Jones-Gane will very likely go to decision IMO. Even if Jon loses, losing on the scorecards isn’t really embarrassing or memorable.

Jones would have had a solid chance of beating Ngannou, but if he was going to lose, it wouldn’t have been by decision. It would have been a viral, potentially humiliating knockout that every Jones hater has been waiting forever to see.
 
that's a lot of word salad that prolly summarizes as "i'm a jones hater"

let's see if your essay of vitriol has any impact on the outcome of next week's event
 
