The Last King
"Jones was afraid of fighting Ngannou but now that he knows hes fighting Gane he sleeps calmly at night."
The interview is in Russian and is very long but in short this guy is a boxer from Russia who came to Jackson's to help prepare Jones for Gane. He claims that Jon Jones was worried about and afraid of fighting Ngannou but "sleeps calmly at night" now that he knows he's fighting Gane.
It's funny because Jones recently released a statement about how Ngannou should be criticized for leaving the UFC right before Jones came back but the reality is that Francis has been calling Jones out for years. It's no coincidence Jones signed to fight again the second Francis had a falling out with the UFC.
