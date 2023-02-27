I always felt that was the case, Jone being shook by Ngannou sending him to a shadow realm, which is what I think would have happened if they fought each other. Didn't think it was a coincidence that Jones came back literally right after Ngannou left either. Interesting to see someone who trained with Jones to come out and say this as there are tons of people who don't agree that Ngannou had him shook to his core.



With that said, I do disagree with people saying Gane is a tougher match up than Ngannou for Jones. Gane's wrestling looked dogshit against Ngannou of all people, and he's obviously not as scary on the feet as Ngannou is.



But, Jones hasn't looked good arguably since he popped for ped, and he's been away for a long time. No one knows what he will look like with added weight either. I don't think Jones will be what he once was. Even if he was, unless Gane's wrestling as bad as he showed against the freak of nature Ngannou from whom they weren't expecting tds frrom, Gane has a lot of attributes that could have made it tough for Jones in his absolute prime. If he struggled with Gus, if Gane's TDD is serviceable, Jones isn't beating Gane. And I think he's past it as well.



But only god knows for sure how bad or good Gane's wrestling is. Jones, after all, if it wasn't PED and really his natural ability that got him to the top, is likely the most talented fighter of all time, and arguably the greatest mma wrestler of all time. But time is undefeated, Jones popped twice, hasn't looked good arguably since he popped for peds and is coming off a long lay off.