Jones and long prep time

TimeToTrain
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2008
- Messages
- 3,877
- Reaction score
- 1,183
Why does Jones need an extra 6 months to prepare for Tom after they sign the contract?
My belief is that he needs an extra amount of time to have PEDs be effective in his system in terms of intense training and speedy recovery, while the remaining amount of time becomes untraceable. He has a professional team behind him who understands the science.
Let’s hope during those 6 months he is randomly drug tested frequently, say once a week. That’s if they can find him.
