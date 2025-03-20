Jones and long prep time

  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Why does Jones need an extra 6 months to prepare for Tom after they sign the contract?

My belief is that he needs an extra amount of time to have PEDs be effective in his system in terms of intense training and speedy recovery, while the remaining amount of time becomes untraceable. He has a professional team behind him who understands the science.

Let’s hope during those 6 months he is randomly drug tested frequently, say once a week. That’s if they can find him.
 
That's a long time to hide under an octagon.

Mos def drugs, only blind nut huggers won't question or pretend to not understand what you say.
 
I’m not saying steroids only during these 6 months, but there could be other illegal activities. Maybe multiple cycles during these 6 months. I don’t know how steroids work.

All I know is who the hell needs 6 months of training? Anything can happen in 6 months. Towards the end he may pull one of his “injury” excuses to buy more time. This sociopath is a professional at making his fans believe his lies.
 
might be trying to put on size for aspinall who's a big HW or maybe he just needs time to take off for injuries. But it's more likely that he is trying to negotiate
 
