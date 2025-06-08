Jones accepted Tom fight, will be announced at UFC 317 (International Fight Week)

fries in the bag

fries in the bag

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 20, 2025
Messages
119
Reaction score
194
Jones verbally agreed with UFC in late 2024 or early 2025 that he would fight Tom.

If estimates are correct, this is at least >$25+ million cash + PPV points.
It's not the number Jones wanted, but better than zero if he retires.

The reason why Jones and Aspinall are not saying shit is:

1. Breach of contract
2. Build hype and suspense so that PPV points goes higher

fight.png


Post UFC 316 Interview with Dana (June 8th 2025):



Jones is back from Thailand, Dana will have a business meeting this month before UFC 317 (June 28),
where Jones will officially sign the contract.

Jon did not sign before because he wanted to see how much more leverage he could get from hype.

But instead of making Dana strip him immediately, he gave a "word of faith" back in late 2024 / early 2025 that he would fight Tom. A good compromise, enough to delay the announcement.

-------

Now we wait for the official promo trailer when Ilia faces Oliveira on June 28.
Jones vs Aspinall ---> UFC 322 on November 2025 at MSG in NYC.

:)
 
giphy.gif
 
fries in the bag said:
Jones verbally agreed with UFC in late 2024 or early 2025 that he would fight Tom.

If estimates are correct, this is at least >$25+ million cash + PPV points.
It's not the number Jones wanted, but better than zero if he retires.

The reason why Jones and Aspinall are not saying shit is:

1. Breach of contract
2. Build hype and suspense so that PPV points goes higher

View attachment 1098366


Post UFC 316 Interview with Dana (June 8th 2025):



Jones is back from Thailand, Dana will have a business meeting this month before UFC 317 (June 28),
where Jones will officially sign the contract.

Jon did not sign before because he wanted to see how much more leverage he could get from hype.

But instead of making Dana strip him immediately, he gave a "word of faith" back in late 2024 / early 2025 that he would fight Tom. A good compromise, enough to delay the announcement.

-------

Now we wait for the official promo trailer when Ilia faces Oliveira on June 28.
Jones vs Aspinall ---> UFC 322 on November 2025 at MSG in NYC.

:)
Click to expand...

I don't think you actually listened to last night's post fight presser. Dana doesn't even know what's going on anymore. They are NOT fighting. The media knew more about what was happening with Jones than Dana did. I suggest you watch it again and actually listen this time.
 
it worked. Huge fight. Jon played you / us.
 
Poirierfan said:
I don't think you listened to last night's post fight presser. Dana doesn't even know what's going on anymore. They are NOT fighting. The media knew more about what was happening with Jones than Dana did. I suggest you watch it and actually listen.
Click to expand...

Dana says dealing with Jones is messy. But since Jones previously verbally agreed, that means he's down to do it.
Jones will officially sign the contract this month when he meets with Dana/Hunter in Vegas.

All this "backing out" and "ducking" on Twitter from Jones is just smoke and mirrors.

Jones talking about retirement makes Dana more willing to up the negotiation price,
and hate from fans generates PPV points.

Look at Jake Paul. Everyone tunes in, even haters. Only thing that matters are the PPV points.
 
fries in the bag said:
Jones verbally agreed with UFC in late 2024 or early 2025 that he would fight Tom.

If estimates are correct, this is at least >$25+ million cash + PPV points.
It's not the number Jones wanted, but better than zero if he retires.

The reason why Jones and Aspinall are not saying shit is:

1. Breach of contract
2. Build hype and suspense so that PPV points goes higher

View attachment 1098366


Post UFC 316 Interview with Dana (June 8th 2025):



Jones is back from Thailand, Dana will have a business meeting this month before UFC 317 (June 28),
where Jones will officially sign the contract.

Jon did not sign before because he wanted to see how much more leverage he could get from hype.

But instead of making Dana strip him immediately, he gave a "word of faith" back in late 2024 / early 2025 that he would fight Tom. A good compromise, enough to delay the announcement.

-------

Now we wait for the official promo trailer when Ilia faces Oliveira on June 28.
Jones vs Aspinall ---> UFC 322 on November 2025 at MSG in NYC.

:)
Click to expand...

Huge if true.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
Now Jones wants to fight a guy that's not even in the UFC
2 3
Replies
46
Views
975
Fedorgasm
Fedorgasm
AMAZINGUFC
News Tom Aspinall’s father frustrated😭 over waiting for Jon Jones fight
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
4K
icemun
icemun
TCE
News Dana White delivers Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall update: ‘It’s just a matter of when now’
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
Intermission
Intermission
Alpha_T83
Dana White and his strong arm / mafia tactics need to go.
2
Replies
28
Views
807
volcom5
V
AMAZINGUFC
News Jon Jones will break heavyweight record set by Cain Velasquez if Tom Aspinall fight is delayed by six months
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
DanaWhitesButler
DanaWhitesButler

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,326
Messages
57,395,029
Members
175,690
Latest member
Damonejones

Share this page

Back
Top