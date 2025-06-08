Jones accepted Tom fight, will be announced at UFC 317 (International Fight Week)

Jones verbally agreed with UFC in late 2024 or early 2025 that he would fight Tom.If estimates are correct, this is at least >$25+ million cash + PPV points.It's not the number Jones wanted, but better than zero if he retires.The reason why Jones and Aspinall are not saying shit is:1. Breach of contract2. Build hype and suspense so that PPV points goes higherPost UFC 316 Interview with Dana (June 8th 2025):Jones is back from Thailand, Dana will have a business meeting this month before UFC 317 (June 28),where Jones will officially sign the contract.Jon did not sign before because he wanted to see how much more leverage he could get from hype.But instead of making Dana strip him immediately, he gave a "word of faith" back in late 2024 / early 2025 that he would fight Tom. A good compromise, enough to delay the announcement.-------Now we wait for the official promo trailer when Ilia faces Oliveira on June 28.Jones vs Aspinall ---> UFC 322 on November 2025 at MSG in NYC.