Jonathan Taylor and those Colts running backs

While at Wisconsin Taylor who at 225 pounds can run a 4.3 40 and a 10.3 100m gained over 6000 yards in three seasons. That's right he average 2000 yards a seasons. Which is rare,

Would you believe the Chiefs passed on him in that dfraft for stubby Clyde Edwards Helaire, sheesh~~~ Efwards played for the Saints last season and they dumped him also. Guess he's back with the Chiefs.

Looking at this 2025 season I gotta go with Taylor as being the best RB in the NFL right now, anyone disagree?

The first stud Colt RB was Penn States Lenny Moore, he was the first great pass receiving RB, yep, a Hall of Famer.



The Colts also had Texas A&M's Curtis Dickey who was the only NFL RB to ever be world ranked at 100m, a 10.10 guy,

Penn Stater Lydell Mitchell, San Diego Stater Marshall Faulk other great Colt RBs, obviously the most productive Colt RB being Miami's Edgerrin James, yep.....Hall of Fame,


Speaking of 2025 how about....

1.Lions
2.Eagles
3.Bills
4.Buc;s
5.Colts

As the top five teams so far.
 
NCAA vs NFL

What I like about the college game is how HUGE/MASSIVE a loss is, if a team loses two games that's devastating.

What I like about the pro game is everybody can beat everyone else, all it takes is a few turnovers.

LSU will beat Arkansas State 100 out of a 100 times regardless of anything. They do need to cool those kinds of games, ya know LSU - 40.
 
After six games he has 603 yards and a gaudy 5.2 average, on a pace for a 1700 yard season.

His size/speed combo the best in the game right now.
 
Top 20 Runningbacks in my opinion

1.Jimmy Brown (fullback) Browns/Syracuse
2.Barry Sanders Lions/Oklahoma State....best...did I really see that,,,,RB
3.Walter Payton Bears/Jackson State
4.Adrian Peterson Vikes/Oklahoma
5.Laidanian Tomlinson Chargers/TCU
6.Eric Dickerson Rams/SMU
7.Gale "Kansas Comet" Sayers Bears/Kansas
8.O.J.Simpson Bills/USC
9.Emmitt Smith Cowboys/Florida
10.Earl Campbell Oilers/Texas
11.Marshall Faulk Rams/San Diego State
12.Jerome Bettis Steelers/ND
13.Derrick Henry Ravens/Alabama
14.Tony Dorsett Cowboys/Pitt
15.Marcus Allen Raiders/USC
16.Frank Gore Niners/Miami
17.Curtis Martin Jets/Pttt
18.Thurman Thomas Bills/Oklahoma State
19.Edgerrin James Colts/Miami
20. Bo Jackson Raiders/Auburn......if not for that injury he's definately in my top 10, the greatest size with speed we have seen~~~~

~~~~ Herschel Walker was as big and actually a faster 100m time but he didn't accelerate like Jackson could.
 
Fuck the Rams!

Eric Dickerson - Colts
Marshall Faulk - Colts
 
TeTe said:
Fuck the Rams!

Eric Dickerson - Colts
Marshall Faulk - Colts
Sure had a lot of stud runinng backs.

Tank Younger and Deacon Dan Towler sharing carries
Dick Bass first 1000 yard rusher
Lawrence McCutheon
Steven Jackson
Willlie Ellison
Jerome Bettis
Dickerson & Faulk as you mentioned

Feel like I forgot somebody, hmmm?
 
Speaking of running backs...

What school can compare to USC?

Heisman winners

Mike Garrett
OJ Simpson
Charles White
Marcus Allen
Reggie Bush

Simpson, Allen and Frank Gifford in the Hall of Fame

Now add.....

Clarence Davis
Ricky Bell
Sam Cunningham
Lendale White
Jaguar Jon Arnett
Anthony Davis
 
I was just talking to my coworker today about his time at USC. He graduated in 2019 so he only remembers Sam Darnold and Mike Pittman Jr lol

Oh and Amon Ra St Brown
 
TeTe said:
I was just talking to my coworker today about his time at USC. He graduated in 2019 so he only remembers Sam Darnold and Mike Pittman Jr lol

Oh and Amon Ra St Brown
Thinking back to 2019 I don't recall the Trojans having that stud RB for a change.
 
What a great RB this guy is, another 3 TD game.

When talking Colt RB and rushing TD's

Edgerrin James 64
Lenny Moore 63

Both of them in the HOF

JT with 60, obviously he'll be at number one before season end.
 
The Lions score more and give up less than the Buc;s, Lions are undefeated at home so far in 2025

Give me the Lions.
 
Gibbs put on a show, cat has some serious wheels.

Guessing a 10.3ish cat if a trackster.
 
Chris Johnson was fast for a RB, the thing that is diffrent from track is that ability to cut, stop and accelerate, thats not what just sprinters do. That is a fast footballer thing.
 
Hard to believe that Gibbs isn't in the top 10 speed NFL RB's.

Curtis Dickey Colts 10.10/World ranked
Joe Delaney Chiefs 9.4
Travis Williams Packers 9.3
Herschel Walker Cowboys 10.23
Javid Best Lions 10.4ish
Reggie Bush Saints 10.4ish
Bo Jackson Raiders 10.39
Adrian Peterson Vikes 10.3ish
Marshall Faulk Rams 10.3ish'
D' Von Archane Dolphins 10.14

Gibbs has no speed credentials, that is why he's not listed.
 
Took awhile but sure hearing.....Jonathan Taylor the best runningback in the NFL.......a lot lately.
 
I’d probably take Gibbs and or Bijan over him but there is no wrong answer between those 3 choices
 
Top 5 NFL RB's who came out of a Texas school.

1.LT TCU
2.Eric Dckerson SMU
3.Earl Campbell Texas
4.Ricky Williams Texas
5.hmmmm?
 
