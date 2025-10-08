Jonathan Taylor and those Colts running backs

While at Wisconsin Taylor who at 225 pounds can run a 4.3 40 and a 10.3 100m gained over 6000 yards in three seasons. That's right he average 2000 yards a seasons. Which is rare,



Would you believe the Chiefs passed on him in that dfraft for stubby Clyde Edwards Helaire, sheesh~~~ Efwards played for the Saints last season and they dumped him also. Guess he's back with the Chiefs.



Looking at this 2025 season I gotta go with Taylor as being the best RB in the NFL right now, anyone disagree?



The first stud Colt RB was Penn States Lenny Moore, he was the first great pass receiving RB, yep, a Hall of Famer.







The Colts also had Texas A&M's Curtis Dickey who was the only NFL RB to ever be world ranked at 100m, a 10.10 guy,



Penn Stater Lydell Mitchell, San Diego Stater Marshall Faulk other great Colt RBs, obviously the most productive Colt RB being Miami's Edgerrin James, yep.....Hall of Fame,





Speaking of 2025 how about....



1.Lions

2.Eagles

3.Bills

4.Buc;s

5.Colts



As the top five teams so far.