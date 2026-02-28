Jonathan Majors begins filming action movie this week for Daily Wire & Bonfire Legend.

Cal Cutter
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Oct 1, 2025
- Messages
- 165
- Reaction score
- 153
Jonathan Majors to Star in Action Movie From Daily Wire
Ben Shapiro and Dallas Sonnier are producing writer-director Kyle Rankin's film, which marks one of Majors' first onscreen projects since his 2023 assault conviction.
www.hollywoodreporter.com
Jonathan Majors Makes Movie Comeback In Daily Wire Action Pic Filming This Week In South Carolina
Filming begins this week on the action movie which stars Creed III and Ant-Man star Majors, who hasn't made a film in four years.
deadline.com
Creed III and Ant-Man star Jonathan Majors is shooting his first movie in four years as cameras roll this week in South Carolina on an untitled action film from The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend.
Kyle Rankin (Run Hide Fight) is directing from his own screenplay. The title, plot and other cast are being kept under wraps for now, but the story is said to be in the vein of ’80s and ’90s action movies Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers, which were both about groups of teenage boys who had to band together to defeat invading enemies.
Ben Shapiro (The Ben Shapiro Show) and Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) are producing for The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend, respectively. Travis Mills (Frontier Crucible), Lillian Campbell (The Pendragon Cycle), and Sydney Aucreman (Terror On The Prairie) are also producing.