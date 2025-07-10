Jon wouldn’t have just lost to Aspinall, he would have been brutally KO’d in the very first round

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2020
- Messages
- 7,371
- Reaction score
- 25,841
Possibly even the first minute
17 seconds in Jones tried to eyepoke
17 seconds in Jones tried to eyepoke
That's what I've been saying for months
An old, slow and physically diminished Stipe was landing big shots on that guy. Imagine what Aspinall would have landed
What Jones did 10 years ago againt this guy or that guy doesn't give him super powers or an edge. He looked old and slow last time he fought. It's a good thing he decided to duck that fight, Aspinall would have eaten him alive
Possibly even the first minute
17 seconds in Jones tried to eyepoke
God you guys are fucking crybabies…
Enough with the Jones bitching already, it’s beginning to sound like he’s not the problem and it’s the so called “fans” of the sport.
You all got what you wanted now move the fuck on
Jon is one of the Goats, although he cheats. Tom is the King of the Cans.