Jon wouldn’t have just lost to Aspinall, he would have been brutally KO’d in the very first round

Now show the only 2 takedowns Aspinall defended in his UFC career against a 10 day notice Spivac in the 1st round
 
That's what I've been saying for months 😅

An old, slow and physically diminished Stipe was landing big shots on that guy. Imagine what Aspinall would have landed

What Jones did 10 years ago againt this guy or that guy doesn't give him super powers or an edge. He looked old and slow last time he fought. It's a good thing he decided to duck that fight, Aspinall would have eaten him alive
 
Bret 'The Hitman' Hart said:
Click to expand...

I don’t think Jon can afford anymore brian damage

jon-jones-jon-jones-cop-car.gif
 
If a cop car hood couldn't even concuss Jones who could also beat up a female drug tester and his girlfriend on the same day, Aspinall had no fucking chance.
 
At the same age jon and ilia were more convincing and that shoe shine bullshit is annoying.

 
God you guys are fucking crybabies…
Enough with the Jones bitching already, it’s beginning to sound like he’s not the problem and it’s the so called “fans” of the sport.

You all got what you wanted now move the fuck on
 
Click to expand...


You sound like a little cry baby to me


Mocking-Cry.gif



Don’t worry bud he’s already back in the testing pool
 
