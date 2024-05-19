Jon would be a complete idiot to not take the Stipe fight if he's getting paid 15 million for it

Obviously even a dominant win over Stipe does jack shit for his legacy, but if he's getting 15 million for it, then why in the hell wouldn't he want this? The fight should be a gimme and Jon will be a shitload richer after it. If he really does retire afterwards instead of unifying, then he'll have a bad blemish on his record, but the bottom line is that even though the Stipe fight doesn't make sense from a sports perspective, it sure as hell makes sense for Jon.