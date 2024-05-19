Jon would be a complete idiot to not take the Stipe fight if he's getting paid 15 million for it

Obviously even a dominant win over Stipe does jack shit for his legacy, but if he's getting 15 million for it, then why in the hell wouldn't he want this? The fight should be a gimme and Jon will be a shitload richer after it. If he really does retire afterwards instead of unifying, then he'll have a bad blemish on his record, but the bottom line is that even though the Stipe fight doesn't make sense from a sports perspective, it sure as hell makes sense for Jon.
 
That's like twice what they offered him for Ngannou lol, wtf. No way he's ever going to fight the winner of Aspinall vs Blaydes if he can fight Stipe for that much.
 
I think he’d get that amount no matter who he fought. It’s still ducking the IC, and hand picking Stipe.
 
Yeah, everyone would be chill with it too if they just stripped him of the belt and kept things moving.
 
Oh I think most can agree he's smart for taking the easiest high payday he can.

I just think outside of Pink Goofasaurus, Picto Pokeyemon, and his last remaining handful of fans, virtually no one is excited for this bizarre circus fight.
 
I agree. Stipe is the money fight and the easy fight. He’s be a fool not to take it

Doesn’t mean I have to enjoy it
 
